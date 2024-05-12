COUNTY LIFE
Santa letter deadline extended through Sunday
The Bowie News has extended its Santa Claus letter deadline through Sunday, Dec. 8. These letters that arrive in time will be published in the Dec. 21 Christmas greetings edition.
We look forward to sharing all these touching and entertain letters. Santa’s mailbox is located in front of the The Bowie News, 200 Walnut. Forms are available on the webpage here or on the Facebook page. Print one out and submit it, or create your own.
COUNTY LIFE
Gil Swift selected to serve as parade marshal
The staff and board of City of Bowie Community Development is proud to announce this year’s Fantasy of Lights Christmas lighted parade Grand Marshal as local supporter Gil Swift.
Among the many contributions Swift has made for the community of Bowie his most recent is establishing the Bowie High School Gil Swift Student Aid Fund in 2021. Swift was born in Houston. He graduated from Cypress Fairbanks ISD in 1957, and earned a BBA from SMU in 1972. He enlisted in the USAF in December 1960 and as a disabled Vietnam veteran he was honorably discharged in 1964.
He was married in 1965 and has two successful sons, Gilbert Manuel, a trademark attorney, and Patrick Thomas, Ph.D. in neuropsychologist. Throughout the years Swift was a Cubmaster and Scout Master and completed wood badge training in 1982. He retired from ARCO/BP in 1989.
“I moved back to Bowie on my best friend’s birthday, Jan. 9, 2011,” noted Gil Swift. Friendliness made him choose Bowie, Texas. “How can you have a friend if you aren’t going to be a friend. I feel welcome here.” He encourages everyone to get involved and find out about the community which is one of the main goals for BCDB in creating quality of life for all.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News and see Swift as he rides in Saturday’s parade.
(Top photo) Gil Swift stands with his son Gilbert Chippy during the recent Chicken and Bread Days Festival. (Photo by Cindy Roller)
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Community Thanksgiving serves 300 meals
Volunteers and members of Bowie Methodist Church hosted the annual Community Thanksgiving Day meal on Nov. 28. There were some 300 meals served in the fellowship hall, delivery and pickup. (Photos by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
Candy Cane Sip & Stroll set for Friday
The first weekend in December begins the Christmas Festival in Bowie. Candy Cane Sip & Stroll continues to encourage supporting local as many downtown participating locations host mini-open house as they stay open late from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 6.
Sip wristbands and glasses will be available at the participating locations for $15. Strollers receive a wine glass with the band, but you also are welcome to use a previous strolling glass. Proceeds support BCDB beautification projects. There will be a storefront decorating contest for those Candy Cane-themed.
Read the full list of participating merchants in the mid-week Bowie News.
