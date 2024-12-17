Connect with us

OBITUARIES

Joan Winn

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 10, 1934 – December 12, 2024
BOWIE – Joan Winn, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 12, 2024 in Wichita Falls.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie, with Dr. Tony Rogers as the officiant. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Joan was born on Nov. 10, 1934 in Bonita, TX, the youngest child of Robert L. and Euderah May (Sanders) Pierce, cherished as the baby sister in a family of six. She went to Nocona High School and, on Dec. 31, 1951, married the love of her life, Bobby Winn. Their marriage exemplified enduring love and partnership.
Joan worked as a teller and officer at First National Bank of Bowie for more than 30 years, where her kindness and love greatly impacted her colleagues and customers. In her free time, Joan flourished in her creativity. She enjoyed crafting, sewing and painting, gifting her creations to the ones she loved.
A follower of Christ, Joan was a Southside Baptist Church charter member, where she lived her belief in service to others. She loved people unconditionally and was intentional in all she did, embodying reliability and love. Joan’s life was a shining example of selflessness, compassion and steadfast dedication to her family, friends and community.
Joan Winn’s love for people and passion for serving others will forever be remembered by those fortunate enough to have known her. Her intentionality, creativity and unwavering presence made her a cornerstone of her family and community. She will be dearly missed but lovingly celebrated as a woman who truly lived a life of faith, love and purpose.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Euderah Pierce; husband, Bobby Winn; son, Ricky Winn; brothers, Clark and Wallace Pierce and her sisters, Bonnie Bruce, Nancy Robbins and Patricia Cross.
Joan is survived by her loving children, Becky Winn and David Winn and wife Kim; her adoring grandchildren, Miranda Tate and husband Josh and Derek Winn and wife Nichole and her treasured great-grandchildren, Bryce Tate, Corben Wolsey, Kaygan Winn, Ramzey, Brooks, Oaklee Tate, Boone and Dasher Winn. Joan’s legacy lives on through her family and all the lives she touched.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

OBITUARIES

Marjorie Ann Liggett

Published

5 hours ago

on

12/17/2024

By

January 18, 1943 – December 13, 2024
KELLER – Marjorie Ann Liggett, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 13, 2024.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Marjorie was born Jan. 18, 1943 in Bowie to R. H. and Ollie (Wright) Gray. She graduated as valedictorian from Bowie High School in 1961. She married Gary Liggett on July 22, 1961. She raised two children and worked at American Airlines for 15 years. She lived her life as a Christian and was a faithful follower of Christ She enjoyed traveling, sewing and oil painting.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carolyn Lindsey.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, Gary Liggett, Sherman; children, Craig Liggett and wife Lisa, Gordonville, TX and Paige Morgan and husband Mike, Loveland, CO; five grandchildren, Jordan Hughes and husband Matt, Rhome, Corie Van Meter and husband Dustin, Tuscola, TX, Colton Liggett, Denton, Kyle Morgan, Casper, WY and Eric Morgan, Loveland, CO and great-grandchild, Levi Hughes.
Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Marjorie to the Christian Relief Fund at P.O. Box 19670, Amarillo, TX 79114-1670.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

Continue Reading

OBITUARIES

Ida “Olene” Walker Shults Yates

Published

5 hours ago

on

12/17/2024

By

September 12, 1927 – December 10, 2024
KELLER – Ida “Olene” Walker Shults Yates, 97, died Dec. 10, 2024 at her home.
A funeral service will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Chris Hatchett and Eric Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Smyrna Cemetery in Sunset.
She was born on Sept. 12, 1927, in Clara, TX.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Kenneth Shults Sr., and sons, Paul Kenneth Shults Jr. and William Ray Shults.
She is survived by her children, Pamelia Cannataro, Saundra Shults, Royal Shults, Charolette Sisk, George Shults and Rebecca Roberts, as well as Marlene Belk; sixteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Continue Reading

OBITUARIES

Albert Melvin Sigman

Published

5 hours ago

on

12/17/2024

By

May 27, 1943 – December 15, 2024
BOWIE – Albert Melvin Sigman, 81, died December 15, 2024.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 20 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Robert Avara officiating. Burial will follow at Salona Cemetery in Bowie.
He was born on May 27,1943 in Bowie to Clarence Melvin and Della Pearl (Wells) Sigman. He drove a truck for Gibbons and other companies for 40 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Tonya Maurin; son, Cody Sigman; seven grandchildren and 16 great-grand grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending