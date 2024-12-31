Looking back to the top news of 2024

By BARBARA GREEN

As with your personal lives, looking back on the year reflects all the emotions from excitement and disappointment to fear and sadness.

Montague County experienced all the norms of Texas weather with drought followed up by flooding, and a few tornadoes also blew across the Cross Timbers. Bowie enjoyed almost a year with an emergency room only to be crushed with its close just a few weeks shy of one year. The lead prosecutor for the tri-county 97th District was indicted on two theft charges, which lead to her resignation and a pending trial.

Nocona High School was elated as its Lady Indians competed at the state tournament, while its barbecue teams competed at state and national contests. Bowie also was ecstatic to see the Nelson/Mill Street project completed after some two years of it being closed.

The Bowie News staff went through all of our editions to note the top news and while we could not include every tidbit, we tried to include things that impacted entire communities.

In your mid-week News find a month by month listing of the top news stories and some of our favorite photos.

Top photo- May 29 tornado in the Forestburg area. (Courtesy photo)