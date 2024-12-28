Engineers work on plans for pump station

There was very little courtroom activity during the Dec. 17 pre-trial hearing of former District Attorney Casey Hall on theft charges as the judge invited the attorneys into his chambers to discuss what they were doing.

Hall, who lost her bid for a third term as 97th District Attorney in the March primary, was indicted in July on a charge of theft $2,500-$30,000 connected with funds from a Texas Attorney General office’s grant.

The original pre-trial for the theft case was set for Aug. 16, but was rescheduled for Dec. 17. Judge Gabriel came into court that morning and after confirming both Shawhan and Hall’s attorney Abe Factor, were there, he reportedly asked both sides to come into his chambers.

After a brief period they left the judge’s chambers and went into another separate office, before going back to talk with Gabriel.

Court never resumed and both attorneys left the courtroom after picking up their belongings and left. The Nocona News reported as Shawhan left the courtroom when asked if the case was being dismissed he said, “It’ll either be a plea or a trial in February.” The case paperwork in the district clerk’s office does not reflect any additional action in this case or any other scheduled hearing or trial.

