Please pumpkin lovers with a twist on a fall favorite
(Family Features) Apple, cherry and blueberry crumbles may get all the adoration, but when fall comes around, you may as well lean into the flavor of the season: pumpkin. This simple dessert satisfies the sweet tooth with some fiber to boot.
Pumpkin Crumble
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 8-12
- 1 can pumpkin
- 1 can evaporated milk
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon pumpkin spice
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 box cake mix (yellow, white or spice)
- 3/4 cup chopped pecans
- 3/4 cup chopped white chocolate chips
- 1 1/2 cups melted butter
Whipped Cream:
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- In bowl, mix pumpkin, evaporated milk, brown sugar, eggs, pumpkin spice and cinnamon. Pour into greased 9-by-11-inch baking dish.
- In separate bowl, mix cake mix, pecans and white chocolate chips. Sprinkle over pumpkin mixture. Pour butter evenly over top. Do not mix or stir. Bake 1 hour.
- To make whipped cream: Using hand mixer, whip heavy whipping cream and sugar until thick.
- Serve crumble with whipped cream.
Bring holiday happiness to the table with easy, festive sides
(Family Features) Many people would agree the holidays are one of the happiest times of the year – but also one of the most stressful. Replace the stress with smiles by cooking easy, delicious dinners that can help make the season a breeze and bring a little holiday happiness to mealtime.
Spend less time in the kitchen and more time with family by turning to easy-to-prepare potato recipes that can make the whole family happy.
For example, when you’re busy trying to cook multiple things at once, free up precious oven real estate while saving time with these Herby Holiday Air Fryer Little Potatoes. For a busy weeknight during the holiday season, potato dishes like this one can be made in an air fryer and customized with a few of your favorite pantry staples. If you don’t have fresh herbs on hand, dried will do the trick.
This recipe and many others can be streamlined with Little Potatoes, which come pre-washed, are small enough they don’t need to be cut and are a fresh, whole food grown on family farms so you can feel good about serving them to your loved ones.
Remember, easy can still be fabulous and festive. This Warm Winter Potato Salad with Cranberries offers the best of both worlds as it comes together in around 7 minutes with seasonal pops of red and green.
This family-friendly side features A Little Roasted Garlic, Rosemary & Thyme Microwave Ready Little Potatoes that simply need to be steamed in the microwave for 5 minutes then tossed with the included seasoning pack – no boiling or peeling required. It’s truly a holiday shortcut, and you can make the recipe even easier by using store-bought honey mustard vinaigrette if you’re short on time to make it from scratch.
Herby Holiday Air Fryer Little Potatoes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Servings: 6
- 1 1/2 pounds Little Potatoes
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil or melted butter
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons fresh or dried herbs, such as parsley, rosemary, sage or oregano, chopped
- In large bowl, toss potatoes with oil or melted butter. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Place in air fryer basket.
- Air fry potatoes at 390 F for 25 minutes.
- Once air-fried, sprinkle potatoes with herbs and serve.
Warm Winter Potato Salad with Cranberries
Prep time: 2-5 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 package A Little Roasted Garlic, Rosemary & Thyme Microwave Ready Little Potatoes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- 1 small apple, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons chopped walnuts or other nuts (optional)
- fresh parsley (optional)
- green onions (optional)
- Prepare potatoes according to package instructions, about 5 minutes, tossing with olive oil and included seasoning pack once cooked.
- In small bowl, whisk Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar and honey or maple syrup. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- In large bowl, toss warm potatoes with cranberries, thinly sliced apple and walnuts, if using.
- Drizzle mustard dressing over top and gently mix until well-coated.
- Top with fresh parsley or green onions, if desired, for pop of color. Serve warm.
Tips: If you like more texture, toast walnuts for extra crunch. For added creaminess, mix 1 tablespoon Greek yogurt or mayonnaise into dressing. To save time or reduce ingredients needed, use storebought honey mustard vinaigrette.
Smoke your Thanksgiving turkey for tasty twist on tradition
(Culinary.net) Make room in the oven this Thanksgiving with a Spatchcock Smoked Turkey recipe that stays moist and tender. By relying on the smoker rather than a traditional baked bird, you can keep the oven freed up for savory sides and delectable desserts.
Spatchcock Smoked Turkey
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 8-10
- 1 stick melted butter
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons onion powder
- 2 tablespoons thyme
- 2 tablespoons lemon powder
- 1 turkey (10 pounds)
- Heat smoker to 225 F.
- Mix melted butter, garlic powder, onion powder, thyme and lemon powder. Rub entire turkey front and back with butter mixture.
- Smoke turkey until it reaches internal temperature of 150 F. While turkey finishes smoking, heat grill to at least 450 F.
- Sear turkey on grill until internal temperature reaches 165 F, about 10-15 minutes. Flip turkey breast side down 30 seconds to crisp skin. Use pizza peel to remove from grill.
Find Comfort in a One-Pot Pie
(Family Features) That first day of chilly weather always feels the coldest before you’re accustomed to it, and an easy, warm, filling meal can help hit the spot. Better yet, this rendition of Shepherd’s Pie is made with just one pot so cleanup can be a snap.
Shepherd’s Pie
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 8-12
- 1 pound ground beef
- 6 medium potatoes, peeled
- 2 teaspoons thyme, divided
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
- 1/2 cup beef broth
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 1 bag (12 ounces) frozen mixed veggies
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- In Dutch oven, brown ground beef and drain fat.
- Boil potatoes until fork tender and mash them. Add 1 teaspoon thyme, salt and pepper, to taste, and set aside.
- Place ground beef back in Dutch oven and mix in onion powder, tomato paste, beef broth, garlic powder, cream and remaining thyme. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Mix in frozen veggies.
- Cover meat mixture with potatoes and bake 25-30 minutes.
