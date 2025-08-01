SPORTS
Bowie Basketball Interview
SPORTS
Saint Jo Basketball Interview
SPORTS
Basketball Roundup
Saint Jo boys
The Saint Jo Panthers were able to win a one-sided game at Dodd City on Tuesday.
The Panthers won 41-22 against the Hornets as they try and ramp back up after the holidays to get ready for district play.
Saint Jo had an up and down performance at its tournament in North Hopkins the previous week as it tries to get the rust off caused by the holiday break.
The first quarter was competitive as the Panthers got scoring from four different players. Saint Jo held Dodd City to only one field goal, but several free throws allowed the Hornets to trail only 12-7 after the first quarter.
The Panther defense cleaned up the fouling while continuing to make any shot an easy one for Dodd City. This allowed Saint Jo to grow its lead as the game went along.
The Panthers allowed the Hornets to never score more than eight points in a quarter while they scored modestly in the double-digits in three of the quarters.
Saint Jo led 22-11 at halftime, 34-19 after three quarters before allowing only three points in the final period to make it 41-22.
Nocona girls
The Nocona Lady Indians stayed undefeated in district with a blowout win at home against Windthorst on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians beat the Lady Trojans 78-27 in a game that was not close at all.
Nocona came into the game confident with, easily winning its first three district games before the holiday break before playing several tough teams at the Championship Basketball Tournament last week where it went 2-2.
The Lady Indians were up 15-8 after the first quarter and 33-17 at halftime. Despite leading by double-digits, Nocona upped its intensity in the second half by outscoring Windthorst 24-3 in the third quarter.
The Lady Indians scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to end the game with the ludicrous score of 78-27.
Nocona boys
The Nocona Indians lost their first district game of the season, losing a tough game at home against Windthorst.
The Trojans won 63-52 in a game where one bad quarter from the Indians was all it took.
Nocona came into the game after starting district 1-0 with a win against Olney before the break. The Indians struggled in their holiday tournament last week in Bridgeport, but it was mostly against bigger schools.
It was a low-scoring first quarter as Nocona led only 9-7, but were in control.
Then the second quarter came and the Trojans flipped the game on its head.
Windthorst exploded for 26 points, scored all by three of its players as the low-scoring game was burst open.
On the flip side, the Indians scored only eight points while making one field goal in the quarter. Nocona found itself down 33-17 at halftime.
The Indians bounced back a little in the third quarter, outscoring the Trojans 14-11 to make it 47-31 heading into the final period.
The fourth quarter was high scoring for both team. Nocona easily had its best offensive quarter, with 21 points scored as six different players made at least one basket.
Unfortunately, the Indians could not slow down Windthorst to try and make a comeback. The Trojans attempted 17 free throws in the period alone and made enough of them to nearly equal Nocona’s total, finishing with 19 points.
Windthorst won 62-53.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits fall to City View
The Bowie Lady Rabbits dropped their first district game of the season against City View on Tuesday.
The Lady Mustangs won 42-29 against the Lady Rabbits.
Before the game, Bowie joined City View players in a moment of solidarity following the loss of City View Athletic Director Heath Aldrich during the holiday break as he succumbed to pancreatic cancer.
The Lady Rabbits were 2-0 to start district, with good wins against Iowa Park and Jacksboro before the holiday break. Bowie had recently played a non-district warm-up game against state-ranked Pottsboro last week to try and get some rust off, hoping it could prepare the team for this game.
City View was also 2-0 and was a pre-season favorite to win the district title despite staring several underclassmen.
Bowie started the game hoping to clog the middle with a tight 2-3 zone defense and dare the Lady Mustangs to shoot from the perimeter.
It was working initially, but the Lady Rabbits also were having trouble getting good looks or making shots when the opportunity presented itself against City View’s tough man defense.
Once the Lady Mustangs made a few baskets near the end of the first quarter that allowed them to establish their full-court press defense. That played a bigger role in the following quarter as Bowie trailed only 8-2.
The second quarter saw City View pick up its intensity a notch. Every pass and dribble was tough for the Lady Rabbits.
While Bowie could break through the press most of the time, trying to run half court sets was tough with the Lady Mustangs looking to jump any obvious pass.
The Lady Rabbits were not able to make City View pay often enough for its aggressive defensive play and turned the ball over too much.
This led to the Lady Mustangs getting more scoring opportunities in transition. Also, despite Bowie living with giving them open perimeter shots to certain players, City View made it pay by making several in the quarter.
The Lady Mustangs led 25-10 at halftime as they established control of the game. The Lady Rabbits went into halftime searching for answers.
Bowie cleaned up some of the turnovers from the second quarter.
This allowed the team to double its fist half total in the third quarter alone, but unfortunately scoring was still tough for the Lady Rabbits.
Bowie’s defense tried to hold up, but despite the Lady Rabbits best efforts, City View players founds lanes to drive to the basket and picked up plenty of free throw attempts that made up most of its offensive output in the second half.
The Lady Mustangs led 35-20 after the third quarter and was able to slow the pace down and hold the ball in the fourth quarter to win comfortably 42-29.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
For more pictures from the game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6871860&T=1
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint