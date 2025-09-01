Bowie teams lose close games at Holliday

Bowie boys

The Bowie Jackrabbits can’t catch a break in district as they lost another close game, this time at Holliday on Friday.

The Eagles won 59-57 in overtime against the Jackrabbits as Bowie made a second half push that gave it a chance.

The Jackrabbits were coming into the game 0-2 in district, losing earlier in the week to City View by three points and to Jacksboro before the holiday break by two points.

The first half saw Bowie’s offense struggle, scoring six points in the first quarter and eight in the second quarter. Holliday scored in the double-digits in both quarters led 27-14 at halftime as the team looked in control of the game.

The Jackrabbits came alive offensively in the second half. Bowie scored 18 points in the third quarter, with six different players scoring and the team making three 3-pointers after only making one in the first half.

While defensively the Jackrabbits did not shut down the Eagles, the team cut the lead to single-digits, trailing 39-32 heading into the fourth quarter.

From there, Bowie grinded away at the lead, with Rayder Mann and Bradly Horton combining to score 15 of the team’s 17 points in the quarter.

It was just enough to tie the score up at the end of regulation 49-49 and send the game into overtime.

In the extra period, the Jackrabbits scored at a good pace in the shortened time, with three players scoring eight points. Unfortunately, Holliday saw Jayden Whitley, who had scored only six points during regulation, explode to score nine of his team’s 10 points during overtime.

It was just enough to give the Eagles the win 59-57.

Bowie girls

The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost a low-scoring, closely contested game at Holliday on Friday.

The Eagles won the game by one basket 31-28 in a game where every point mattered in the defensive struggle.

Bowie came into the game following its first district loss of the season against City View in which the team had struggled to score and lost by 11 points against the Lady Mustangs. Before that the Lady Rabbits had picked up solid wins against Iowa Park and Jacksboro.

Bowie did not start the game great on a good note. The Lady Rabbits continued to struggle to score, making only one basket in the first quarter. Thankfully, the defense had not allowed Holliday to run away with it as Bowie trailed 10-2.

The Lady Rabbits offense found some things that worked in the second quarter, with four different players scoring two points as they scored 10 points. Bowie trailed only 18-12 at halftime.

Neither team were able to find offensive answers in the third quarter. The Lady Rabbits again only scored on one made basket. Thankfully, their defense did not allow Holliday to grow its lead much. The Lady Eagles outscored Bowie only 6-3 as the score was 24-15 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Rabbits easily had their best offensive quarter of the game, nearly outscoring their three quarter total with 13 points from four players scoring.

Bowie got some luck from Holliday not shooting well from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. The Lady Eagles went 3-12 from the free throw line which allowed the Lady Rabbits a chance.

Unfortunately, those three free throw makes proved to be all the difference as Holliday held on to win 31-28.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekly edition of the Bowie News.