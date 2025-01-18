NEWS
Cold front is here
The Arctic air is here! Wind chills will plummet tonight, dipping into the single digits to lower teens for all of North and Central Texas. Make sure to check on neighbors & family, dress in warm layers, bring pets indoors and protect outdoor/exposed pipes.
Montague County will be under a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY from midnight tonight until 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Please take precautions.
Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/YEWQwEP
NEWS
Transformer install begins in Bowie
Monday a team from Brazos Electric arrived from Tolar, TX hauling with it a 22 Mva portable transformer and related unit that will provide power for the city’s substation while the new 20 Mva transformer is connected to the Bowie grid as well as the present pair of 12.5 Mva units.
Thanks to the soggy ground it was an up and down start as they got stuck, but they were finally able to get the trailer leveled. Nearby another trailer holds the series of connectors that will join that unit to the city’s transmission lines.
On Monday afternoon there were multiple brief power outages due to some issues with switches said City Manager Bert Cunningham, but it was all resolved by late afternoon.
Unfortunately the outages caused major problems for Comcell internet service which went off around 4 p.m. and did not resume until after 9 p.m.
NEWS
Saint Jo Council fills vacancy, buys pumper truck
The Saint Jo City Council last week accepted a request from its only full-time police patrol officer to leave active duty to be a reserve and named a new council member to fill a vacancy.
Councilors met on Jan. 8 to start the new year. Earlier in December longtime council member Carla Hennessey submitted her resignation after serving seven years. Michael Dennis was named to fill the position until the term ends in October when it will be on the ballot.
Dennis has served on the Saint Jo school board, as well a previous unexpired term on the council several years ago.
The city lost its full-time patrol officer as she asked to go to being a reserve. The Saint Jo Fire Department also got approval to buy a new pumper truck.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie New.
NEWS
County moves funds to DA, district clerk to continue catch-up
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Montague County is having to spend more money to assist the new 97th District Attorney to clean up the mess left by her predecessor who reportedly refused to use the case management software purchased for the district.
Almost two years later the former system, LGS, was cancelled for the county, but the DA’s office still needs to access some cases on that system. The new company, Tyler Technology, has quoted a six-figure price to transfer the files over, but DA Katie Boggeman told the commissioner’s court Monday they have got a solution but it will cost.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint