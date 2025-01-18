Cold front is here

The Arctic air is here! Wind chills will plummet tonight, dipping into the single digits to lower teens for all of North and Central Texas. Make sure to check on neighbors & family, dress in warm layers, bring pets indoors and protect outdoor/exposed pipes.

Montague County will be under a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY from midnight tonight until 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Please take precautions.

Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/YEWQwEP