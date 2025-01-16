Transformer install begins in Bowie

The Saint Jo City Council last week accepted a request from its only full-time police patrol officer to leave active duty to be a reserve and named a new council member to fill a vacancy.

Councilors met on Jan. 8 to start the new year. Earlier in December longtime council member Carla Hennessey submitted her resignation after serving seven years. Michael Dennis was named to fill the position until the term ends in October when it will be on the ballot.

Dennis has served on the Saint Jo school board, as well a previous unexpired term on the council several years ago.

The city lost its full-time patrol officer as she asked to go to being a reserve. The Saint Jo Fire Department also got approval to buy a new pumper truck.

