NEWS
Courthouse to close at Montague due to weather
UPDATE Thursday – The courthouse and annex will be closed on Friday.
The Montague County Courthouse and Annex will close at 9 a.m. today and reopen tomorrow at noon due to the weather.
The Clay County Courthouse and Annex is closed today.
Driver’s License offices to close
Below are the current delays for driver license offices across the Northwest Regions. I’ll send updates if anything changes.
Due to inclement weather, DPS Offices will be DELAYED until 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 9th, 2025, in the following counties in the Northwest Texas Region: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cottle, Hardeman, Jack, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young.
Due to inclement weather, DPS Offices will be DELAYED until 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 9th, 2025, in the following counties in the Northwest Texas Region:
Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Kent, Knox, Mitchell, Nolan, Runnels, Scurry, Shackelford, Stephens, Stonewall, Taylor, and Throckmorton.
NEWS
Highway road crews make progress clearing roads today
WICHITA FALLS DISTRICT – TxDOT maintenance crews cleared all Tier 1 and Tier 2 highways
today. Snowplows started running between Midnight and 4 am across the region. Tonight, we
are expecting slick conditions because of refreeze. Bridges and overpasses will be particularly
icy.
Archer City Office: Archer county is reporting wet roads on their Tier 1 roadways including US
281 and SH-79. They are planning to run plows on secondary roads this evening. Slick spots on
bridges and overpasses are expected overnight.
Bowie and Nocona Offices: Bowie and Nocona kept highways US 287, US 82, US 81, and SH59 constantly cleared today. The area’s primary roads are in great shape. The crew plans to
expand to SH-175 in Montague and Nocona overnight.
Gainesville Office: The Gainesville office is responsible for taking care of more than 20 miles of
I-35. Crews worked hard today to keep I-35 in great condition and keep the Interstate traffic
moving. US 82 is also a high priority highway, and the plows were on it all day. The office has
been able to plow some of their higher volume FM roads. Refreeze will also be a big concern in
Cooke County.
Graham Office: Graham’s crew got their primary roads in top shape today. However, the
Area Engineer, Zach Husen, wants to remind everyone that bridges and overpasses will refreeze
tonight. There will be ice on the lane markings as well as the shoulders. Graham has already
been able to start plowing FM’s which they will work on tonight as well.
Henrietta and Clay County Office: Our maintenance office in Henrietta services all of Clay
County. US 287 is their Tier 1 roadway that was very good shape this afternoon. The crew has
already started plowing lesser traveled roads and will continue to plow new highways while
maintaining the best service possible on US 287. The maintenance supervisor, Darin Reed, is
concerned about snow and runoff refreezing tonight. Drivers should be cautious and watch for
black ice.
Vernon, Wilbarger County Office: The Vernon crew kept US 287 in good shape today. They
were able to work on other primary and secondary roads in their area. Refreeze is the main
concern for tonight.
Wichita Falls Office: Crews plowed their major roadways in top shape including I-44, US 287,
and US 82 (Kell Fwy) as well as the area’s secondary highways. This crew will continue to keep
control of these major roadways throughout the night.
(MORE)
Wet roadway conditions with slick spots are expected across the entire district. Refreezing will
happen on plowed highways and unplowed roads. Overpasses and bridges will be the first to
freeze and the last to thaw. Motorists should be on the watch for black ice.
Motorists can obtain travel information, road conditions and see 15 Wichita Falls traffic cameras
and 1 Vernon camera by visiting DriveTexas.org or calling (800) 452-9292. Traffic cameras are
also at TxDOT.Gov.
Remember to follow the Wichita Falls District on our Facebook page,
www.Facebook.com/TxDOTWichitaFalls and on Twitter, www.Twitter.com/TxDOTWF
If you experience any emergency on the road, call 9-1-1 for help.
Drivers are urged to follow these precautions:
Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal dry road and weather
conditions, not winter road conditions. Do not use cruise control.
Turn on your headlights. It is not for you…it’s so other drivers can see you.
Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.
Watch carefully for personnel, equipment treating roadways, and stay at least
200 feet back from road crews. Don’t Crowd the Plows.
Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses, intersections, and shaded
areas as they tend to freeze first and thaw last.
If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction
that you want to go until you feel you have regained traction, and then
straighten your vehicle.
NEWS
Governor Abbott provides update on Texas’ ongoing response to severe winter weather
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update on Texas’ ongoing response to severe winter weather impacting large portions of the state following a briefing with state officials at the State Operations Center in Austin. Texans across the state should prepare for below freezing temperatures, rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow through the next few days.
“The lives of our fellow Texans are by far the most important priority,” said Governor Abbott. “We are dealing with very cold and below-freezing temperatures that will remain in place across much of the state, especially in the northern half of Texas. Texans are encouraged to call 2-1-1 or visit tdem.texas.gov/warm and monitor local media outlets for their closest warming center. To help Texans stay safe and warm, I deployed emergency response resources from more than a dozen agencies across the state of Texas. I urge Texans to be careful and cautious to protect yourself and your life while driving on the road in these conditions. I want to thank all the emergency first responders who are engaged at the state and local levels. Their role and service are more critical now than almost any other time as we work to protect our fellow Texans.”
Watch the Governor’s full press conference here.
Governor Abbott was joined at the press conference by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of Transportation Deputy Executive Director Brian Barth, Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas, and Public Utility Commission Chair Thomas Gleeson.
During the live update, the Governor noted that freezing temperatures, rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow will begin to push into West Texas and continue to spread eastward, impacting West, Central, North, and Northeast Texas through Friday. The Governor urged Texans to avoid traveling on roadways due to snow and ice accumulations that may impact the state, especially across North and Northeast Texas and West Texas through the Big Country, Concho Valley, and the Northern Hill Country. Governor Abbott also advised Texans to have contact information for their local power provider in the event of any localized power outages. Additionally, Governor Abbott encouraged Texans to remain weather-aware, avoid going outside in freezing temperatures, and utilize one of the more than 300 warming centers across the state to help stay warm.
Yesterday, Governor Abbott directed TDEM to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Operations Center to Level II (Escalated Response). The Governor also directed TDEM earlier this week to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe winter weather.
The State of Texas has over 3,400 state personnel, over 1,860 vehicles and equipment assets deployed, and over 21 state agencies responding to this winter weather across Texas.
Texans are encouraged to visit the TDEM Disaster Portal for winter weather information. Texans can also locate winter weather safety tips by visiting TexasReady.gov, find warming centers opened and operated by local officials at tdem.texas.gov/warm, and check road conditions at DriveTexas.org.
NEWS
Richie Romine charged with murder connected to sr. center robbery
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
An arrest warrant for murder was served on Richie Romine on Jan. 3 at the Montague County Jail, where he has been since his arrest for aggravated robbery on Oct. 8 at the Nocona Senior Citizens Center bingo game.
Romine was jailed on five complaints of aggravated robbery of several guests at the bingo game, while the murder charge relates to the death of Carla Kay Hodges Carter.
The 64-year-old Carter collapsed that night at bingo after Romine reportedly came in demanding people’s cash. Police believed at the time she was experiencing a cardiac event.
District Attorney Katie Boggeman said Monday she had no comment on the case at this time.
The arrest affidavit was submitted to Justice of the Peace One Stefanie Horton by DA Investigator Wes Wallace. Bond was listed at $975,000 on the murder charge. Bonds of $50,000 each were on the five aggravated robbery charges filed by the Nocona Police Department. He remained in jail as of Jan. 6.
Almost a month after the robbery, DA Investigator Wes Wallace confirmed to The Bowie News they were working closely with the Nocona Police Department reviewing what he called “an abundance of information,” from the incident including statements from 23 people along with forensic evidence.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint