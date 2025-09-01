Governor Abbott provides update on Texas’ ongoing response to severe winter weather

WICHITA FALLS DISTRICT – TxDOT maintenance crews cleared all Tier 1 and Tier 2 highways

today. Snowplows started running between Midnight and 4 am across the region. Tonight, we

are expecting slick conditions because of refreeze. Bridges and overpasses will be particularly

icy.

Archer City Office: Archer county is reporting wet roads on their Tier 1 roadways including US

281 and SH-79. They are planning to run plows on secondary roads this evening. Slick spots on

bridges and overpasses are expected overnight.

Bowie and Nocona Offices: Bowie and Nocona kept highways US 287, US 82, US 81, and SH59 constantly cleared today. The area’s primary roads are in great shape. The crew plans to

expand to SH-175 in Montague and Nocona overnight.

Gainesville Office: The Gainesville office is responsible for taking care of more than 20 miles of

I-35. Crews worked hard today to keep I-35 in great condition and keep the Interstate traffic

moving. US 82 is also a high priority highway, and the plows were on it all day. The office has

been able to plow some of their higher volume FM roads. Refreeze will also be a big concern in

Cooke County.

Graham Office: Graham’s crew got their primary roads in top shape today. However, the

Area Engineer, Zach Husen, wants to remind everyone that bridges and overpasses will refreeze

tonight. There will be ice on the lane markings as well as the shoulders. Graham has already

been able to start plowing FM’s which they will work on tonight as well.

Henrietta and Clay County Office: Our maintenance office in Henrietta services all of Clay

County. US 287 is their Tier 1 roadway that was very good shape this afternoon. The crew has

already started plowing lesser traveled roads and will continue to plow new highways while

maintaining the best service possible on US 287. The maintenance supervisor, Darin Reed, is

concerned about snow and runoff refreezing tonight. Drivers should be cautious and watch for

black ice.

Vernon, Wilbarger County Office: The Vernon crew kept US 287 in good shape today. They

were able to work on other primary and secondary roads in their area. Refreeze is the main

concern for tonight.

Wichita Falls Office: Crews plowed their major roadways in top shape including I-44, US 287,

and US 82 (Kell Fwy) as well as the area’s secondary highways. This crew will continue to keep

control of these major roadways throughout the night.

(MORE)

Wet roadway conditions with slick spots are expected across the entire district. Refreezing will

happen on plowed highways and unplowed roads. Overpasses and bridges will be the first to

freeze and the last to thaw. Motorists should be on the watch for black ice.

Motorists can obtain travel information, road conditions and see 15 Wichita Falls traffic cameras

and 1 Vernon camera by visiting DriveTexas.org or calling (800) 452-9292. Traffic cameras are

also at TxDOT.Gov.

Remember to follow the Wichita Falls District on our Facebook page,

www.Facebook.com/TxDOTWichitaFalls and on Twitter, www.Twitter.com/TxDOTWF

If you experience any emergency on the road, call 9-1-1 for help.

Drivers are urged to follow these precautions:

 Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal dry road and weather

conditions, not winter road conditions. Do not use cruise control.

 Turn on your headlights. It is not for you…it’s so other drivers can see you.

 Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.

 Watch carefully for personnel, equipment treating roadways, and stay at least

200 feet back from road crews. Don’t Crowd the Plows.

 Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses, intersections, and shaded

areas as they tend to freeze first and thaw last.

 If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction

that you want to go until you feel you have regained traction, and then

straighten your vehicle.