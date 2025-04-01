SPORTS
Lady Rabbits fall to City View
The Bowie Lady Rabbits dropped their first district game of the season against City View on Tuesday.
The Lady Mustangs won 42-29 against the Lady Rabbits.
Before the game, Bowie joined City View players in a moment of solidarity following the loss of City View Athletic Director Heath Aldrich during the holiday break as he succumbed to pancreatic cancer.
The Lady Rabbits were 2-0 to start district, with good wins against Iowa Park and Jacksboro before the holiday break. Bowie had recently played a non-district warm-up game against state-ranked Pottsboro last week to try and get some rust off, hoping it could prepare the team for this game.
City View was also 2-0 and was a pre-season favorite to win the district title despite staring several underclassmen.
Bowie started the game hoping to clog the middle with a tight 2-3 zone defense and dare the Lady Mustangs to shoot from the perimeter.
It was working initially, but the Lady Rabbits also were having trouble getting good looks or making shots when the opportunity presented itself against City View’s tough man defense.
Once the Lady Mustangs made a few baskets near the end of the first quarter that allowed them to establish their full-court press defense. That played a bigger role in the following quarter as Bowie trailed only 8-2.
The second quarter saw City View pick up its intensity a notch. Every pass and dribble was tough for the Lady Rabbits.
While Bowie could break through the press most of the time, trying to run half court sets was tough with the Lady Mustangs looking to jump any obvious pass.
The Lady Rabbits were not able to make City View pay often enough for its aggressive defensive play and turned the ball over too much.
This led to the Lady Mustangs getting more scoring opportunities in transition. Also, despite Bowie living with giving them open perimeter shots to certain players, City View made it pay by making several in the quarter.
The Lady Mustangs led 25-10 at halftime as they established control of the game. The Lady Rabbits went into halftime searching for answers.
Bowie cleaned up some of the turnovers from the second quarter.
This allowed the team to double its fist half total in the third quarter alone, but unfortunately scoring was still tough for the Lady Rabbits.
Bowie’s defense tried to hold up, but despite the Lady Rabbits best efforts, City View players founds lanes to drive to the basket and picked up plenty of free throw attempts that made up most of its offensive output in the second half.
The Lady Mustangs led 35-20 after the third quarter and was able to slow the pace down and hold the ball in the fourth quarter to win comfortably 42-29.
Basketball Roundup
Saint Jo boys
The Saint Jo Panthers were able to win a one-sided game at Dodd City on Tuesday.
The Panthers won 41-22 against the Hornets as they try and ramp back up after the holidays to get ready for district play.
Saint Jo had an up and down performance at its tournament in North Hopkins the previous week as it tries to get the rust off caused by the holiday break.
The first quarter was competitive as the Panthers got scoring from four different players. Saint Jo held Dodd City to only one field goal, but several free throws allowed the Hornets to trail only 12-7 after the first quarter.
The Panther defense cleaned up the fouling while continuing to make any shot an easy one for Dodd City. This allowed Saint Jo to grow its lead as the game went along.
The Panthers allowed the Hornets to never score more than eight points in a quarter while they scored modestly in the double-digits in three of the quarters.
Saint Jo led 22-11 at halftime, 34-19 after three quarters before allowing only three points in the final period to make it 41-22.
Nocona girls
The Nocona Lady Indians stayed undefeated in district with a blowout win at home against Windthorst on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians beat the Lady Trojans 78-27 in a game that was not close at all.
Nocona came into the game confident with, easily winning its first three district games before the holiday break before playing several tough teams at the Championship Basketball Tournament last week where it went 2-2.
The Lady Indians were up 15-8 after the first quarter and 33-17 at halftime. Despite leading by double-digits, Nocona upped its intensity in the second half by outscoring Windthorst 24-3 in the third quarter.
The Lady Indians scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to end the game with the ludicrous score of 78-27.
Nocona boys
The Nocona Indians lost their first district game of the season, losing a tough game at home against Windthorst.
The Trojans won 63-52 in a game where one bad quarter from the Indians was all it took.
Nocona came into the game after starting district 1-0 with a win against Olney before the break. The Indians struggled in their holiday tournament last week in Bridgeport, but it was mostly against bigger schools.
It was a low-scoring first quarter as Nocona led only 9-7, but were in control.
Then the second quarter came and the Trojans flipped the game on its head.
Windthorst exploded for 26 points, scored all by three of its players as the low-scoring game was burst open.
On the flip side, the Indians scored only eight points while making one field goal in the quarter. Nocona found itself down 33-17 at halftime.
The Indians bounced back a little in the third quarter, outscoring the Trojans 14-11 to make it 47-31 heading into the final period.
The fourth quarter was high scoring for both team. Nocona easily had its best offensive quarter, with 21 points scored as six different players made at least one basket.
Unfortunately, the Indians could not slow down Windthorst to try and make a comeback. The Trojans attempted 17 free throws in the period alone and made enough of them to nearly equal Nocona’s total, finishing with 19 points.
Windthorst won 62-53.
Bowie boys comes up short 47-43 against City View
The Bowie Jackrabbits lost a close game at home on Tuesday afternoon against district favorite City View.
The Mustangs held on to win 47-43, withstanding a great second half charge from the Jackrabbits, who cut the lead to one point in the final minute and had multiple chances to take the lead.
Before the game, the teams came together for a moment of solidarity to support City View after its Athletic Director Heath Aldrich passed away during the holidays.He succumbed to pancreatic cancer after fighting for nearly a year.
Bowie came into the game with a 0-1 district record after losing by one basket at Jacksboro before the holiday break. The Jackrabbits had recently bounced back well, going 3-1 the previous week after the holidays in a tournament at Bridgeport. Still, the team knew City View would be tough.
The Mustangs were pre-season favorites to win the district title after falling short last season to Holliday. The team was 1-0 after beating Henrietta before the holiday break and have spent most of the season ranked inside the top 25 teams in the state in 3A in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
It was a clash of styles, with Bowie outsizing the Mustangs in the post, but City View making up for it by using its athleticism at every position to play aggressive press defense and rebound bigger than its size.
Initially the Jackrabbits were able to handle it. The Mustangs knocked in three 3-pointers while Bowie was able to finish around the basket since City View lacked a true rim protector. The Jackrabbits trailed 12-8, but finished the quarter strong.
The Mustangs dialed up their pressure in the second quarter and it seemed to knock Bowie out of any sort of offensive rhythm. While the Jackrabbits could break the initial press, the transition to either setting up their halfcourt offense or trying to play too fast caused them to not be successful for most of the period.
On the other hand, City View thrived with the pace going fast. The Mustangs were driving to the hoop more against the Jackrabbit’s zone defense and picking up free throw attempts. Scores in transition were happening. It was all going the Mustangs way.
City View broke the game open, outscoring Bowie 20-5 as it led 32-13 at halftime.
The Jackrabbits were challenged by Coach Ryan Dykes to make a game of it and they came out in the third quarter making the right strides.
Bowie attacked the basket, making calculated drives to the basket, both in transition and in the halfcourt by several players. The Jackrabbits scored the first nine points of the quarter to nearly cut the lead in half to 32-22.
City View’s perimeter shots seemed to abandon most of the team, but the Mustangs eventually tightened up its defense by employing a half-court trap that threw a wrench into Bowie’s plans.
City View then scored a few baskets and led 39-24 late in the quarter.
The Jackrabbits closed in the final two minutes by making their only 3-pointers of the game as Bradly Horton and Boston Farris knocked them down in short succession.
Bowie had cut the lead to single-digits, trailing 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Jackrabbits slowly clawed their way back while shutting down City View to only three points in the first six minutes of the final period. Bowie cut it to one point 42-41 with two minutes to go in the game and all of the momentum.
The Mustangs had free throws that they missed which give Bowie a chance to take the lead. Instead, City View stole the ball and was able to convert it to a layup to go up 44-41.
The Jackrabbits then answered with Gaige Goodman scoring on a layup with 58 seconds left to make it a one point game again 44-43.
Bowie was only able to get enough fouls to send the Mustangs back to the free throw line with 21 seconds left.
City View made one of the two to lead 45-43, but the Jackrabbits had the ball.
After getting passed the initial press defense and calling a time out to set up the final play, Bowie unfortunately threw the ball out of bounds for a turnover.
The Jackrabbits were forced to foul and the Mustangs player made both free throws to put the game out of reach with only seconds left to play.
City View won 47-43.
Bowie boys go 3-1 at holiday tournament
Bowie boys
The Bowie Jackrabbits had a good tournament back from the Christmas break last week, playing four games at Bridgeport.
The Jackrabbits went 3-1 overall, with the one loss coming against a bigger schools that is state-ranked.
Bowie started the tournament playing a small but athletic team in 4A Western Hills that liked to press on defense and shoot a lot of 3-pointers.
The Jackrabbits started the game out well, going up 14-6. Bowie was able to stay in control up 25-18 at halftime. The Cougars rode the hot outside shooting of one of their players, but the Jackrabbits had more of a team effort offensively throughout the game that never wavered.
Bowie won easily 51-38 to start off the tournament well. Rayder Mann led the team with 15 points while Gaige Goodman was second with 10 points and Adam Pickett had nine points.
The second game did not go well as the Jackrabbits were matched up with 4A state-ranked team Burkburnett.
Unlike the previous game, the Bulldogs press defense sped up the game to a pace Bowie did not want to be. After a close first quarter, Burkburnett had two quarters it scored more than 20 points that the Jackrabbits just could not match. The Bulldogs won 78-47.
Mann led the team with 17 points while Goodman was second with seven points.
The second day saw Bowie play previous Montague County rival Nocona for the first time since 2022.
The Indians led early 10-4, but the Jackrabbits cut into the lead and trailed only 20-16 at halftime. Bowie’s offense had a good third quarter, equaling its first half total on offense while limiting Nocona to seven points.
The Jackrabbits then made enough of their free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the Indians at bay as they won 41-34.
Mann led the team with 12 points while Bradly Horton was second with 10 points.
Bowie was able to take that win into its final game of the tournament, playing 4A Bonham. The Jackrabbits beat the Warriors 53-39 to close out the tournament on a good note.
Bowie girls
The Bowie Lady Rabbits came back from the holiday break and played a non-district warm-up game at Pottsboro on Friday to get back into shape.
The state-ranked 3A Lady Cardinals team won 56-35 against the Lady Rabbits.
Bowie had a great week heading into the Christmas break. The Lady Rabbits had started district 2-0 with wins against Iowa Park and Jacksboro. With district play waiting for the team this week, Bowie had one game to get its see legs back.
It did not start well for the Lady Rabbits. Pottsboro went ahead 19-6. Bowie had nowhere to go but up as it cut the lead to 25-15 at halftime.
Then the Lady Cardinals responded with a huge 24 point third quarter that put the game out of reach for the Lady Rabbits. Bowie finished strong with 15 points in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to make up the big lead.
Pottsboro won 56-35.
Parker Riddle led the team with 12 points while Hanna Bell was second with 11 points.
