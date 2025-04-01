New 97th DA stayed focused to become a trial attorney

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

Katie Boggeman had high aspirations even in kindergarten, where she told her teacher she wanted to be a Supreme Court Justice.

She laughs about that memory today and is not sure what made her pick that profession, but it was omen for the future as Boggeman began her official term as 97th District Attorney this week.

The Clay County resident won the March Republican Party Primary defeating DA Casey Hall and was not challenged in the general election planning for a Jan. 1, 2025 start; however, after the outgoing DA was indicted on theft charges those plans changed. So far she has been sworn in once after Hall agreed to a suspension and a second time when Hall resigned and the governor appointed Boggeman to fill the interim. She looks to the Jan. 1 ceremony as the “third time charm.”

The 44-year-old Boggeman has been married to Joe Mac Boggeman since 2015. The couple is raising two children in the Four Corners area of Clay County, where Joe Mac’s family is from. She calls herself a country girl at heart and always knew they would make their home in a rural area.

Boggeman grew up on a horse ranch in California where she showed livestock and competed in numerous horse disciplines as a youth. She grew up in the rodeo world and earned her first queen title at the age of 12. It was the start of a “queening journey,” that peaked with the Miss Rodeo USA from the International Professional Rodeo Association in 2004. She believes those experiences helped form the person she would become, as she traveled across the country and Canada at the age of 24.

Read the full feature in the weekend Bowie News.

Top Photo: Katie Boggeman, 97th district attorney, stands with her staff. (Left) Brandi Shipman, Wes Wallace, Paige McCormick, Boggeman, Todd Lewis and Jackie Welsh. The new DA is excited to have a full staff onboard and ready to go in 2025. (Courtesy photo)