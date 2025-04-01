NEWS
Newly elected county officials begin new terms
While all of these elected officials were incumbents, they took the oath of office for a new term on Jan. 1, 2025. They are: Constable One Harvey Johnson, Constable Two Jerry DeMoss; County Attorney Clay Riddle; Tax Assessor-Collector Kathy Phillips; Sheriff Marshall Thomas; County Judge Kevin Benton administered the oath; Commissioner Three Mark Murphey and Commissioner One Roy Darden. (Photo by Barbara Green)
New 97th DA stayed focused to become a trial attorney
By BARBARA GREEN
Katie Boggeman had high aspirations even in kindergarten, where she told her teacher she wanted to be a Supreme Court Justice.
She laughs about that memory today and is not sure what made her pick that profession, but it was omen for the future as Boggeman began her official term as 97th District Attorney this week.
The Clay County resident won the March Republican Party Primary defeating DA Casey Hall and was not challenged in the general election planning for a Jan. 1, 2025 start; however, after the outgoing DA was indicted on theft charges those plans changed. So far she has been sworn in once after Hall agreed to a suspension and a second time when Hall resigned and the governor appointed Boggeman to fill the interim. She looks to the Jan. 1 ceremony as the “third time charm.”
The 44-year-old Boggeman has been married to Joe Mac Boggeman since 2015. The couple is raising two children in the Four Corners area of Clay County, where Joe Mac’s family is from. She calls herself a country girl at heart and always knew they would make their home in a rural area.
Boggeman grew up on a horse ranch in California where she showed livestock and competed in numerous horse disciplines as a youth. She grew up in the rodeo world and earned her first queen title at the age of 12. It was the start of a “queening journey,” that peaked with the Miss Rodeo USA from the International Professional Rodeo Association in 2004. She believes those experiences helped form the person she would become, as she traveled across the country and Canada at the age of 24.
Top Photo: Katie Boggeman, 97th district attorney, stands with her staff. (Left) Brandi Shipman, Wes Wallace, Paige McCormick, Boggeman, Todd Lewis and Jackie Welsh. The new DA is excited to have a full staff onboard and ready to go in 2025. (Courtesy photo)
Newly elected county officials take oath of office Jan. 1
Jan. 1, 2025 is the first day of a new elected term for many Montague County officials. There will be a swearing-in ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the courthouse annex.
The public is invited to attend with refreshments to follow.
Officials being sworn in are: Sheriff Marshall Thomas, County Attorney, Commissioner One Roy Darden, Commissioner Three Mark Murphey, Constables Jerry DeMoss and Harvey Johnson and Tax Assessor Kathy Phillips.
Early morning crash kills Gainesville woman
One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in the early morning hours of Dec. 28 on U.S. 81 (U.S.287) 0.2 miles from Fruitland Road.
Texas of Public Safety officials said the wreck occurred at 5:23 a.m. on Dec. 28 on the highway in front of Camper’s Paradise.
The preliminary investigation showed a 2013 Kia Soul driven by Shelley Gene Jewell, 66, Gainesville, was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of the highway. A second vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Jose Noe Vences, 39, Dallas was traveling northbound.
The two vehicles struck head-on. The Soul continued into the center median where it came to rest. The Tahoe rolled onto its top and came to rest across both northbound lanes.
Jewell was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries in the crash. Vences was transported to Medical City Decatur with non-incapacitating injuries. His passenger, Maria Tinico, 42, Dallas, and a six-year-old male minor were not injured, while a passenger, a 12-year-old minor, was transported to Medical City with non-incapacitating injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
