OBITUARIES
Patricia Ann Beach Watson
June 28, 1951 – January 18, 2025
BOWIE – Patricia Ann Beach Watson, 73, died on Jan. 18, 2025 in Bowie, TX.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 24, at Freedom Life Church in Bowie, with Pastor Chad Word officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born on June 28, 1951 in Indiana to Modie and Jessie Edmonds. She lived in several places before finally settling here in Texas. She was married to the love of her life, Daniel Watson.
She had several jobs throughout her life, but the one that stands out is that of a mom, bonus mom and homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Watson; and parents, Modie and Jessie Edmonds.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Adams; twin sons, Ralph Beach III and Terry Beach; sisters, Polly Reiff and Lena Crawford; several grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.
OBITUARIES
James (Jim) Richard Elliott Sr.
December 19, 1928 – January 2, 2025
MONTAGUE – James (Jim) Richard Elliott Sr., 96, died on Jan. 2, 2025, on his farm in Montague, TX.
In lieu of a memorial service, his family will host a celebration of life on his beloved farm at a later date.
He was born on Dec. 19, 1928, in Ringle, WI. He was the third oldest son of Paul and Dola Pukis. He served in the Navy during WWII and was always proud to be an American. After his discharge, Elliott traveled across the United States twice before falling in love and marrying Joyce Fredette in February 1950. They remained married for 57 years. He worked as a machinist (tool and die maker) for more than 40 years.
Together they raised 10 children, opened the first commercial go-kart track in the State of Wisconsin and were actively involved in their community through their church and local 4-H organization. Tired of the cold Wisconsin winters, they packed up eight of the children in 1972 and began an epic journey all over the United States searching for a new home. Later that year, they settled in Paradise Valley, AZ. The family stayed here until 1975, when they again moved (now with four children) to a place he called, “The Promised Land,” also known as Texas. They remained in the Denton area until 1995 when they moved to Missouri. In the 1980s, they purchased land in Montague County, formed Circle MEW Farm and became certified by the State of Texas as an Organic Farm. After Joyce passed, he returned to his beloved farm in Texas where he remained until his death.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Elliott; his daughters, Judy Mae and Jean Marie; his son, Patrick Lynn; his brothers, Paul, Bernard and William; and his sister, Dorothy.
Jim is survived by his sons James Jr., Joe and John; daughters Teresa, Mary, Barbara, Elizabeth, and Nancy; brothers Albert and Lloyd; sister, Ruth Ann; beloved fur babies, Charlie and Kitty, 31 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; and a host of friends and neighbors, past and present.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.
OBITUARIES
James Oliver Willoughby
May 7, 1938 – January 6, 2025
INDIANA – James Oliver Willoughby (Jim), 86, went to his heavenly home on Jan. 6, 2025
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Bowie First Methodist Church with fellowship after.
Jim was born May 7, 1938 in Erick, OK to Dorothy and Ralph Willoughby. He was born into a family of horsemen and cattlemen. The family ranched in the Texas Panhandle until moving to Central Missouri in the mid 1940s. He spent his youth learning and honing horsemanship skills, rodeoing and tending cattle. Jim was the Valedictorian of his Booneville High School class in Booneville, MO. Shortly after Jim’s graduation, he was hired by Mr. E Paul Waggoner of Waggoner Ranch fame.
At 18, Jim left home for the life of a professional horse trainer. He carried with him lessons from his Dad and his uncles. With this knowledge, Jim went on to become one of the top trainers in the country. Jim has left a very visible legacy of accomplishments in life and in his chosen profession: the world of western performance horses.
Jim trained horses for every western discipline. He was partly or wholly credited for qualifying 34 head of horses for their American Quarter Horse Association championships between 1956 and 1967. He was one of the formative members of the National Reining Horse Association. Jim’s accomplishments here included Futurity Champion, Reserve Champion and placings of third, two fifth and two seventh, ninth and a 13th. In open competition, he was a champion and also had two third place finishes.
His futurity and open championships came in the same year (1971), a nearly unheard of feat. Possibly his most important NRHA accomplishment is as the author of “A. General,” the definition of a reining horse. This rule has been the defining standard of a reining horse for more than 50 years. Jim was inducted into the NRHA Hall of Fame in 1992 for his vision and leadership.
Jim’s first love was the cutting horse. Essential to cattle management, a cutting horse is trained to separate a single cow from a herd of cattle and prevent it from getting back to the herd. Jim trained hundreds of cutting horses, including National and Affiliate Champions and Reserve Champions, and National Cutting Horse Association Futurity Finalists and Semi-Finalists. With amazing skill, insight, and wisdom, Jim salvaged even more horses from quitting and running off in the cutting pen. Each salvage horse takes steady patience on the part of the trainer and a willingness to recognize and appreciate each horse as an individual. Jim’s dad always said, “Every horse has a key. The trainer just has to be smart enough to figure out what the key is.”
Jim Willoughby found the keys to understanding and training countless horses. Jim never looked at his profession as simply a money-making career. He loved horses, they were his passion. Even as his life was drawing to a close, a conversation about a horse brightened his face and his voice became stronger; authoritative and eager. Jim carried himself with honor and integrity throughout his career. His word was his bond. He left a legacy that one might consider unmatched.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father, Dorothy (Dot) Feilner Willoughby and Ralph (Tex) Oliver Willoughby; sister, Glenna Jo Willoughby Wing; brother-in-laws, Larry Wing and Steve Schumaier; and former wife, Lolly Willoughby.
Jim is survived by his wife, Cara Lea; sons, Bronc, Mark (Shorty) and Bruce Willoughby; daughters-in-law, Patti and Dee Dee Willoughby; grandchildren and their spouses, Justin and Michelle Willoughby, Kisten and Levi Jackson, Cassie and Dustin Mitchell; great-grand children, Madison and Hunter Willoughby, Emma and Lucchese Jackson, Laramie and Leddy Mitchell; his brother, Gene Willoughby; sister-in-law, Mary Ann; sister, Jill Willoughby Schumaier; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Harvey Tarleton Echols
December 29, 1933 – January 17, 2025
WASHINGTON – Harvey Echols, 91, passed away at home after a long struggle with vascular dementia.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. with a viewing at 10 a.m. Jan. 25, 2025 at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston with Pastor Herb Boreson of Gateway Church in Lewiston officiating.
A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow the service. He will also have military honors at the Washington State Department of Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, WA at 11 a.m. sharp.
Harvey was born December 1933 to D. Debbs Echols and Effie Mae Taylor Echols in Deleon Texas. The family moved to Forestburg, TX where he attended school until eighth grade. He left home and was working at a bakery at age 13.
In 1952, Harvey joined the Navy and served during the Korean war. He served a short stint on the USS Ashtabula (AO-51), but mainly on the USS Burton Island (AGB-1) as a culinary specialist. He married Reba Clary and they had two daughters, Mickie and Vicki, but their marriage didn’t last long. He has three grandchildren, Charlotte Kelley, Brandi Wiatrek and David Jones and five great grandchildren, Logan Sotello, Crystal Caudill, Abby Jones, Reiley Brumfield and Steely Jones.
After the Navy he went home for a visit and then to California to live with his brother for a couple of years. In 1958, he moved to Moscow and then to Pullman in 1959. He never wanted to go back to Texas. Harvey married Pearl Hall Echols on March 25, 1960. He passed two months shy of his 65th wedding anniversary. They had two daughters, Denise and Deanna. He has six grandchildren, Joshua Flett, Sabrina Swindell, Baltimore Roundtree-Echols, Kristopher and Jackson McAuliffe and Kelsey Feston and five great grandchildren, Milla Flett, Barry King Scroggin, Aurora Fuller, Emilily and Maisie Feston.
Harvey learned many different fields of work after moving to this area. In Moscow, he worked at Commercial Builders laying gas pipeline. He worked for the Pullman school district as a custodian, the Compton Union Building and WSU housing. In 1965, he began working in the WSU Animal Science department as a maintenance mechanic. He was in the farm shop for 35 years until he had to medically retire because of a work injury. Harvey enjoyed fixing and building things. It was really difficult for him after he was injured and no longer able to do it. In the 1960s, he built a cabin cruiser; in the 1970s a knee exercise machine for his wife after knee surgery and a back stretching machine that flipped upside down. He would have been a millionaire had he patented his ideas. He had so many.
In 2003, he moved to Clarkston with Pearl to care for his mother-in-law, and remained there after she passed in 2007. Harvey was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle who would do anything to help his family, friends and even strangers out.
He also was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joyce Leeper, Carol Beckner, Sandra Whaley and Hazel Greenwood; his twin brothers, Tommy and Howard, and Jimmie Echols; and his daughter Mickie Morton.
Harvey is survived by his wife Pearl; his children, Vicki Sorrell (TX), Denise Echols (WA) and Deanna McAuliffe (WA); his siblings, Laveta Mills (LA) and Elvin Echols (TX); and all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Asotin County Fire/EMTs in Clarkston Heights and Elite Home Health & Hospice for the professional care and love the staff has shown Harvey during his final days.
Paid publication
Merchant Funeral Home • 1000 7th St.| Clarkston, WA 99403 | 509-758-2556
