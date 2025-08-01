NEWS
Winter storm watch issued by weather service
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from late Wednesday through Friday afternoon for most of North Texas including Montague, Cooke, Jack and Wise Counties.
The warning states heavy snow and mixed precipitation are possible with total snow accumulations between three and six inches and ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch possible.
Roads and especially bridges and overpasses will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel will be difficult to impossible states the report and hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
Winter precipitations is forecast to start early Thursday morning and increase in intensity and coverage through the day Thursday and into Thursday night before tapering off during the day Friday.
NWS officials said the greatest uncertainty in the forecast is snowfall amounts across the west and northwest counties where accumulations may be lighter than currently forecast. The map shows Montague County located in an area forecast to get 3-6 inches of snowfall. As the storm moves south it turns more to ice.
Preparedness action include monitoring the latest forecasts and updates on the weather situation. Persons should consider delaying travel during this time.
If travel is absolutely necessary consider taking a winter storm kit along with you including tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit and anything else that would help you survive in case you became stranded.
All 12 Texas Department of Transportation maintenance offices spent Monday pre-treating bridges and overpasses with brine in the Wichita Falls District. Crews in the largest cities sprayed brine on secondary highways and roads first before moving onto the primary freeways. Employees transformed more than 86 dump trucks into snowplows and adding brine tanks and sand spreaders.
Tuesday was spent laying down brine on all primary high traffic roadways and making more brine for the holding tanks and tanker trucks.
Motorists can obtain travel information, road conditions and see 15 Wichita Falls traffic cameras and 1 Vernon camera by visiting DriveTexas.org or calling (800) 452-9292. Traffic cameras are also at TxDOT.Gov. You also can follow the Wichita Falls District on its Facebook page.
If you experience an emergency on the road, call 9-1-1 for help and stay buckled up inside your vehicle.
NEWS
National Weather Service forecast
Ice Potential & What to Know:
– Impacts will vary over SHORT distances due to different precip types/amounts.
– Travel will be MOST impacted Thu night- Fri morning. Any water on the roads will freeze!
– Most likely ice is up to 0.15″, with a 10% chance of 0.25″.
While we are forecasting a mix of precipitation, potential has increased for more icing. This is especially true along the corridor of orange on the map below, where totals up to 0.15 inches are possible. As mentioned above, there is a 10% chance of 0.25″ of ice. Continue to keep monitoring the forecast as updates come this way. Either way, travel will become hazardous through tomorrow morning. Conditions will likely deteriorate through tomorrow night into Friday morning.
NEWS
Schools to close on Thursday
The following school districts have announced they will be closed on Jan. 9 due to concerns about the forecast for a winter storm. This list will be updated as information is released or provided to The Bowie News.
Bowie ISD
Gold-Burg ISD
Montague ISD
Nocona ISD
Prairie Valley ISD
Saint Jo ISD
NCTC campuses Thursday and Friday
Forestburg is already out for the county show Thursday and Friday
Bellevue School will start at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
NEWS
Winter storm watch in effect from late Wednesday through Friday
The City of Bowie and the Montague County Emergency Communications team announced a winter storm watch has been issued from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. It includes the following counties: Montague-Cooke-Grayson-Fannin-Lamar-Young-Jack-Wise-Denton-Collin-Hunt-Delta-Hopkins-Stephens-Palo Pinto-Parker-Tarrant-Dallas-Rockwall-Kaufman-Van Zandt-Rains-Eastland-Erath-Hood-Somervell-Johnson-Ellis-Comanche
* WHAT…Heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 6 inches and ice accumulations
around one tenth of an inch possible.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Texas.
* WHEN…From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult
to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wintry precipitation will start early
Thursday morning and increase in intensity and coverage through
the day Thursday into Thursday night before tapering off during
the day Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Persons should consider delaying travel during this time. If travel
is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking
a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire
chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra
clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that
would help you survive in case you become stranded.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint