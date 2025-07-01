Winter storm watch in effect from late Wednesday through Friday

The City of Bowie and the Montague County Emergency Communications team announced a winter storm watch has been issued from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. It includes the following counties: Montague-Cooke-Grayson-Fannin-Lamar-Young-Jack-Wise-Denton-Collin-Hunt-Delta-Hopkins-Stephens-Palo Pinto-Parker-Tarrant-Dallas-Rockwall-Kaufman-Van Zandt-Rains-Eastland-Erath-Hood-Somervell-Johnson-Ellis-Comanche

* WHAT…Heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations between 3 and 6 inches and ice accumulations

around one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Texas.

* WHEN…From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult

to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the

Thursday morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wintry precipitation will start early

Thursday morning and increase in intensity and coverage through

the day Thursday into Thursday night before tapering off during

the day Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Persons should consider delaying travel during this time. If travel

is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking

a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire

chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra

clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that

would help you survive in case you become stranded.