SPORTS

Bellevue Boys Basketball Interview

Published

43 seconds ago

on

Interview with Bellevue basketball players Ryan Jones (left) and Aaron Allison following their district win against Saint Jo on a buzzer beater from Allison on Jan. 31, 2025.
SPORTS

Saint Jo Girls Basketball Interview

Published

2 minutes ago

on

02/03/2025

By

Interview with Saint Jo basketball players Aubrey Morman (left) and Taylor Patrick following their win at Bellevue on Jan. 31, 2025.
SPORTS

Bowie Boys Basketball Interview

Published

3 days ago

on

01/31/2025

By

Interview with Bowie basketball players Gaige Goodman (left) and Rayder Mann following their district win against Holliday on Jan. 28, 2025.
SPORTS

Stout signs

Published

3 days ago

on

01/31/2025

By

Prairie Valley senior Renee Stout, the daughter of Yan Stout, signed her letter of intent to the play college volleyball at Beloit College in Wisconsin on Jan. 24. “The people there were welcoming and kind and the programs are amazing,” Stout said. “It is a really small school so you get more one-on-one time with your professors so its not very different than Prairie Valley as it is. Coach (Lehua) Enomoto was always super sweet and actually knew my club director so I had relations there. ” Stout played libero her senior year for the Lady Bulldogs and earned libero of the year award in the district. She helped Prairie Valley make it to the playoffs and win at least one game all four years she played on the varsity squad. Stout is planning to major in psychology, with the plan to one day work as a child psychologist.

For more pictures from the signing, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6872601&T=1

Trending