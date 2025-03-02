SPORTS
Saint Jo Girls Basketball Interview

Bellevue Boys Basketball Interview

Bowie Boys Basketball Interview

Stout signs
Prairie Valley senior Renee Stout, the daughter of Yan Stout, signed her letter of intent to the play college volleyball at Beloit College in Wisconsin on Jan. 24. “The people there were welcoming and kind and the programs are amazing,” Stout said. “It is a really small school so you get more one-on-one time with your professors so its not very different than Prairie Valley as it is. Coach (Lehua) Enomoto was always super sweet and actually knew my club director so I had relations there. ” Stout played libero her senior year for the Lady Bulldogs and earned libero of the year award in the district. She helped Prairie Valley make it to the playoffs and win at least one game all four years she played on the varsity squad. Stout is planning to major in psychology, with the plan to one day work as a child psychologist.
For more pictures from the signing, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6872601&T=1
