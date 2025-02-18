Bowie Basketball Interview

Bowie was the host of a league powerlifting meet on Feb. 6 that featured area athletes from Nocona, Bellevue and Prairie Valley and 11 schools overall.

As far as teams results, Bowie had both of its teams finish fourth overall, Nocona had its girls team finish second and its boys team fifth, Bellevue girls finished seventh and boys eighth while Prairie Valley and its two athletes tied for ninth place.

The Bowie girl’s team had all five of its lifters finish in the top five in their weight classes and scored points, with two winning their weight classes.

Haley Henry won the 114 pound weight class as she lifted 585 total pounds. On the opposite end, Jeileigh Schaffer won the 242 class as she lifted 700 total pounds.

Trently Brewer and Alison Aguirre both finished third in their weight classes 123 and 148 while Jacqueline Lopez got fifth in the 132 class.

The Jackrabbit boys had seven lifters finish in the top five and earn points toward the team total. Two also won their weight classes.

Robert Zambrano got first in the 148 class by lifting a total of 1,250 pounds. Tripp Brewer won the 220 class as he lifted 1,365 pounds. Kaden Rutherford and Jett Black both got third place, Rutherford in the 114 class and Black in the 220.

Tyson Jordan and Landyn Walker got fourth in their weight classes and Luis Covarubias got fifth place.

From Nocona, the Lady Indians had six of their lifters place in the top five and earn points. Kaitlyn Tiffner and Savannah Wade both finished first. Tiffner won the 105 class with a total of 480 pounds while Wade won the 123 class while lifting 725 pounds.

Kylea Wallace finished second in the 114 class and Jaelyn Rodriguez got fourth in the 220 class. Caris Johnson and Yazmin Ibarra got third and fourth in the 132 class.

The Nocona boy’s team had six lifters finish in the top five and score points for the team, with two winning their weight classes. Kaden Wallace won the 114 class as he lifted 650 total pounds. Omar Salinas won the next weight class up, the 123 class as he lifted a total of 685 pounds.

Matthew Johnson and Aiden Lopez both got third place, Johnson in the 275 class and Lopez in the 132 class. Gavin Miller finished fourth in the 242 class and A.J. Malone got fifth in the 148 class.

From Bellevue, the Lady Eagles had two lifters score points while the boy’s team had one lifter earn points. Mary Grace Broussard finished second in the 132 class as she lifted 620 pounds while Brittany Gill earned fifth place in the 148 class as she lifted 575 pounds. Blake Reese got fifth in the 181 class as he lifted 805 pounds.

Prairie Valley had two lifters compete in the meet, the first for the program in 11 years. Chase Goolsy just missed out on scoring points, finishing in sixth place in the 242 weight class as he lifted 850 total pounds. Emma Buck got eighth in the 148 class as she lifted 330 pounds.

The next girls meet is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Chico. The next boy’s meet is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Boyd.

Results for all lifters from Bowie, Nocona, Bellevue and Prairie Valley who completed all three lifts are in the weekly edition of the Bowie News.

For more pictures from the meet during the squat round, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6873012&T=1