Bowie City Council cancels Feb. 11 meeting

Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced new reports of unsolicited seed packages arriving across Texas from Chinese vendors. The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is working swiftly to safely collect these packages and ensure they are delivered to the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) for inspection. One Texan reported ordering a dog toy from the Chinese vendor TEMU, only to receive a package of seeds instead. With the total number of reported packages now at five statewide, Texans are urged to exercise caution when opening any unexpected packages from China.

“It’s clear there’s a trend here, and Americans nationwide need to stay vigilant,” Commissioner Miller emphasized. “The importance of biosecurity for our country shouldn’t be overlooked. We heard back from APHIS; sure enough, the first reported package included an invasive plant species. We need everyone’s support to report these unsolicited packages from China.”

APHIS has identified the seeds and liquid in the package delivered earlier this week to Clute, Texas. The seeds were identified as Sacred Lotus or Nelumbo nucifera seeds, also known as Indian lotus, an aquatic plant. The unlabeled liquid was also confirmed as an accompanying nutrient solution. Sacred Lotus is considered an invasive aquatic plant in many regions, particularly when introduced outside its native range in Asia. While invasive, it is not listed on the federal noxious weed list and is only prohibited in one state, Wisconsin.

“These packages should never have gotten through customs,” Commissioner Miller explained. “Without the proper documentation and consent, the shipment did not meet the entry conditions for the United States. We need to close this loophole in our biosecurity protections. It’s a vulnerability to national security.”

An invasive species is an organism that is not native to a particular region. The introduction of this “alien species” can cause economic or environmental harm. In agriculture, an invasive species can destroy native crops, introduce disease to native plants, and possibly harm livestock.

The contents of these packages will be destroyed through steam sterilization at no cost to the recipients. TDA’s partners at APHIS will share the detections with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to identify similar small mail packages from the same sources.

If you receive a foreign package containing seeds, do not open it. Keep the contents sealed in their original packaging and immediately contact the TDA toll-free at (800) TELL-TDA.