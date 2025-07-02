NEWS
BBB warns about Valentine scams
This Valentine’s Day is shaping up to be big, according to projections by the National Retail Federation, which suggests that total consumer spending may reach $27.5 billion.
As you prepare to celebrate, there are a few common scams that you need to be aware of. Whether hoping to spark a new relationship or buying gifts for loved ones, beware of these three scams regularly reported to BBB.
Impostor websites
Consumers should always be alert for impostor websites, from fake jewelry sellers to online dating sites. Scammers can easily lift official photos, sale promotions, and logos directly from the website of a popular jewelry brand. With professional graphics and unbeatable prices, scammers build an attractive website that looks eerily similar to the real thing.
Similar methods may be used to build fake online dating platforms, often used to steal personal data and credit card information. Read our guide to smart shopping online for more tips to spot fake websites.
Red flags:
- Products are available at extreme discounts.
- The seller requests customers pay withcash transfer apps or cryptocurrency.
- Customer service is unreachable.
Romance scams
Romance scammers often target vulnerable people who have experienced a recent breakup or other hardship. They take advantage of that heartbreak to establish a connection and gain sympathy. Once they’ve gotten their victim on the hook with a sad story, they begin pursuing their true goal–money.
Falling victim to a romance scam can be particularly devastating. Victims can lose thousands of dollars, and they’re often left feeling heartbroken and betrayed because they believed they’d found a good partner. Read more about romance scams for safe online dating advice.
Red flags:
- The relationship moves very fast.
- You never meet in person.
- They ask for money.
Wrong number scam
Responding to a text message from someone who messaged the wrong number might seem harmless. It might even seem like the polite thing to do if they say they’re looking to reconnect with a potential match.
The text message, however, is bait to lure you into a conversation. If you keep chatting, they eventually try to get your personal information by directing you to sign up for an adult site. Learn more about wrong number texts and scam bots.
Red flags:
- The messages don’t stop.
- The sender directs you to sign up for a website.
- They try to get your personal information.
Fake florist scam
Ordering flowers for Valentine’s Day? Don’t procrastinate or you may end up falling for a scam. BBB has received many reports of shoppers who thought they were ordering flowers from an online florist… but either got nothing at all, or a disappointing arrangement. Don’t let phony florists ruin Valentine’s Day.
Red flags:
- The business has no reviews or bad reviews (always check BBB.org!)
- You can’t find a return policy or satisfaction guarantee.
- The deal is “too good to be true.”
What to do if you encounter a scam
If you encounter a suspected romance scam, cut off all contact with the perpetrator by blocking their accounts and phone number. Then, report your experience to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Dating site users should also report suspicious activity to the platform so they can take action against the scammer’s account.
For more information about romance scams, visit BBB.org/romance.
NEWS
Texas Ag. Commissioner warns against unsolicited see package from Chinese vendors
Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced new reports of unsolicited seed packages arriving across Texas from Chinese vendors. The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is working swiftly to safely collect these packages and ensure they are delivered to the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) for inspection. One Texan reported ordering a dog toy from the Chinese vendor TEMU, only to receive a package of seeds instead. With the total number of reported packages now at five statewide, Texans are urged to exercise caution when opening any unexpected packages from China.
“It’s clear there’s a trend here, and Americans nationwide need to stay vigilant,” Commissioner Miller emphasized. “The importance of biosecurity for our country shouldn’t be overlooked. We heard back from APHIS; sure enough, the first reported package included an invasive plant species. We need everyone’s support to report these unsolicited packages from China.”
APHIS has identified the seeds and liquid in the package delivered earlier this week to Clute, Texas. The seeds were identified as Sacred Lotus or Nelumbo nucifera seeds, also known as Indian lotus, an aquatic plant. The unlabeled liquid was also confirmed as an accompanying nutrient solution. Sacred Lotus is considered an invasive aquatic plant in many regions, particularly when introduced outside its native range in Asia. While invasive, it is not listed on the federal noxious weed list and is only prohibited in one state, Wisconsin.
“These packages should never have gotten through customs,” Commissioner Miller explained. “Without the proper documentation and consent, the shipment did not meet the entry conditions for the United States. We need to close this loophole in our biosecurity protections. It’s a vulnerability to national security.”
An invasive species is an organism that is not native to a particular region. The introduction of this “alien species” can cause economic or environmental harm. In agriculture, an invasive species can destroy native crops, introduce disease to native plants, and possibly harm livestock.
The contents of these packages will be destroyed through steam sterilization at no cost to the recipients. TDA’s partners at APHIS will share the detections with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to identify similar small mail packages from the same sources.
If you receive a foreign package containing seeds, do not open it. Keep the contents sealed in their original packaging and immediately contact the TDA toll-free at (800) TELL-TDA.
NEWS
Emergency staff works two vehicle lunchtime crash
Bowie emergency personnel were working this two-vehicle accident at Cummins and Wise shortly after noon on Friday. It involved this pickup truck and a four-door sedan at the corner. No additional details were available at this time. (News photos by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Bowie City Council cancels Feb. 11 meeting
The Bowie City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting for Feb 11 has been cancelled. The panel will meet on Feb. 25.
