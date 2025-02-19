OBITUARIES
Carolyn Joyce Bell
July 31, 1948 – February 8, 2025
DENTON – Carolyn Joyce Bell, 76, died on Feb. 8, 2025 in Denton, TX.
The visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Nocona Cemetery with the Rev. Dave Woodbury officiating.
Bell was born on July 31, 1948 in Saint Jo. She attended Nocona schools and graduated in 1966. Her career commenced at the Nocona Boot Factory. She then dedicated more than 43 years in Montague County, serving in various courthouse roles, including the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Paskel Larison and Mattie Evelyn Burke Larison; and her husband, Ronnal.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Culwell; brother, Larry Larison; sons, Bobby and Brady; four grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
OBITUARIES
Dortha Pearl Cantwell
February 23, 1941 – February 11, 2025
BOWIE – Dortha Pearl (Tipton) Cantwell, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 11, 2025, in Bowie.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Dorotha was born on Feb. 23, 1941 in Oklahoma to Willie Floyd and Lola (Whitecotton) Tipton. She attended Gainesville Junior College, earning her degree as an Licensed Vocational Nurse. She worked for 30 years in healthcare for many nursing homes. After retirement she went back to work for Walmart for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Cantwell; grandson, Baby Michael James Cantwell; brothers, Harvey Tipton, Wayne Tipton and Raymond Tipton and Arthur Tipton; and sisters-in-laws.
Dorotha is survived by her daughter, Cherie Cantwell, Nocona; daughter-in-law Cindy Cantwell and significant other Jim Hicks, Bowie; grandchildren, Bennie, James and fiancé Baillie, Mia, George and Samuel; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Gail Tipton; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, Texas.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Michael James Huber
May 27, 1962 – February 12, 2025
BOWIE – Michael James Huber, 62, died on Feb. 12, 2025, in Bowie, TX.
A celebration of life will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Bowie Senior Citizen’s Center.
He was born May 27, 1962, in Nocona to David Waldo Jr. and Betty Faye (Johnson) Huber.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, James Wesley Huber; and grandson, Cannon James Adams.
He is survived by his daughters, Codie Lynn Huber and Bethany Faye Huber; siblings, David Waldo Huber III, Rodney Huber and Tammie Hopson; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.
Should friends desire, contributions can be made in honor of Huber to the White Family Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Dorothy Sue Prestwood
December 21, 1941 – February 11, 2025
BOWIE – Dorothy Sue Prestwood, 83, died on Feb. 11, 2025.
A graveside service will be at Elmwood Cemetery at a later date.
She was born on Dec. 21, 1941 to Alvin Alford Wheeler and Eula Mae Moore in Mineola. She married Homer Lynn Prestwood March 22, 1957 in Palo Pinto, and together they had three children. She owned and operated Evergreen Day Care for several years then became a florist opening Evergreen Florist. She eventually worked for Walmart until she retired.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Eula; a sister, Betty Ann Hamilton; the father of the children, Homer Prestwood; a daughter, Robin Kelly Bell; and three grandchildren.
She is survived by daughter, Traci Lynn Prestwood; son, Jon Jacob Prestwood; partner, Lora Hays; sister, Barbara Grahl, Denton; one grandson, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
