March 27, 1952 – February 16, 2025

NOCONA – Jacky Ramsey, 72, died on Feb. 16, 2025.

A visitation was at 1 p.m. on Feb. 19 until service time at First Baptist Church in Nocona. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the church with the Rev. Dave Woodbury officiating. Interment followed in Longbranch Cemetery.

He was born on March 27, 1952 in Gainesville to Al and Marie Tiffee Ramsey. He worked for 29 years at Nocona Boot Co. and 19 years at API in Gainesville. Ramsey was a member and a deacon at First Baptist Church in Nocona as well as a Past Master at Nocona Masonic Lodge#753 A.F. & A.M.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Barbara Gideon and Phyllis Ramsey.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Ramsey, Nocona; children, Melissa Trentham and Crystal Roberts, both of Nocona, and Kellsey Ramsey, Melissa, TX; siblings, Karen McNew, Wichita Falls, Diane Carpenter, Nocona, Rickey Ramsey, Whitesboro, Roger Ramsey, Nocona and Ronnie Ramsey, Decatur; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to yourcpf.org for cerebral palsy research, Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 122027, Dept. 2027, Dallas, TX 75312-2027, or Nocona Masonic Lodge, P.O. Box 35, Nocona, TX 76255.