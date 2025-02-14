NEWS
Crack in line halts water
City of Bowie crews braved the cold to repair a broken eight-inch water line at Riley and Strong Friday morning. A message went out from the city that water service in the area of Strong, Riley and Hutchinson will be impacted for two to four hours as crews repaired a line. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Bowie ISD Trustees meet on Feb. 17
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 in the board room.
The agenda is as follows:
Recognition – Emma Halfmann, career technology update
A. Information and discussion, Superintendent Blake Enlow
- Tarleton State University and Bowie ISD MOU regarding Distinguished High School Partnership
- Attendance update (illness)
- USAD rural development grant, Lee Robertson
- March board meeting date
B. Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris
- Bowie ISD instructional calendar discussion for 2025-26.
C. Campus administration reports from principals and athletic director
Consent agenda – reports, budget amendments, tax levy adjustment and donations, plus minutes.
Action items
A. Consideration and possible action on 2025-26 calendar.
B. Consider audit engagement letter with Edgin, Parkman, Fleming and Fleming for year ending Aug. 31, 2025.
C. Consider action on Texas Association of School Board Police Update 124 that encompasses fiscal management, investment, intellectual property, employee standards of conduct, curriculum design, gifted and talented and student welfare.
Closed session
Bowie ISD administrator contract
Superintendent formative evaluation
Open Session
Consideration and action on administrator contracts.
Election poll books decertified
Montague County is one of more than 60 Texas counties that find themselves waiting to see if issues with electronic software can be repaired and certified by the Texas Secretary of State in time for the May elections.
Back in mid-December the Secretary of State decertified the poll books from Elections Systems and Software after problems arose during the November general election in Dallas County.
Ginger Wall, Montague County elections administrator, said she received a letter from the secretary of state on Dec. 23, 2024 explaining the decertification of the ES&S pollbooks.
Wall said she then was contacted by the vendor that indicated they would be submitting a new version for certification testing in March.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Montague County finalizing plans to operate shelter
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Montague County Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with Montague County Animal Rescue centered on establishing an animal shelter and providing associated animal rescue services for Montague County.
At its Monday session, County Judge Kevin Benton reported there were only two additions that were needed to the memo before any vote. They are provisions for the county to provide general liability insurance for the property and wi-fi service for the office operations.
County officials have been working with the newly formed non-profit group to help organize and establish the new shelter that is located west of Montague. A building was renovated on the property to house the dog kennels and a portable building placed nearby to house the office operations.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
(Photo – The kennel building at the new Montague County Animal Shelter is nearing completion. (Courtesy photo)
