Crack in line halts water

Montague County is one of more than 60 Texas counties that find themselves waiting to see if issues with electronic software can be repaired and certified by the Texas Secretary of State in time for the May elections.

Back in mid-December the Secretary of State decertified the poll books from Elections Systems and Software after problems arose during the November general election in Dallas County.

Ginger Wall, Montague County elections administrator, said she received a letter from the secretary of state on Dec. 23, 2024 explaining the decertification of the ES&S pollbooks.

Wall said she then was contacted by the vendor that indicated they would be submitting a new version for certification testing in March.

