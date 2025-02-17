COUNTY LIFE
Father/daughter dance welcomes big crowd
Freedom Life Church and its sponsors hosted the annual Father/Daughter Dance in Bowie. There was a packed house of family members for the annual event as they enjoyed a deejay, dancing, food and fun. Watch for more photos in your Thursday Bowie News. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Carpenter Shop dining room closing Wednesday, Thursday
Officials with the Carpenter Shop (Nocona Senior Citizens Center) have announced the dining room will be closed today, Wednesday (2/19) and Thursday (2/20) due to possible bad winter weather.
Saint Jo City Council reschedules its February meeting
After cancelling its meeting due to illness earlier this month, the Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 19 at city hall.
Agenda items are:
- Consider resolution to allow the Saint Jo Riding Club to access city-owned property adjacent to the rodeo arena to be used for parking for club-hosted events.
- Discuss request from Dennis Elmore about 5.87 acres on West Howell to build on lots 6 and 7.
- Discuss and act on updated ordinance from the workshop conducted on Jan. 22.
- Approve minutes and bills, along with printed reports.
It’s Valentine’s Day Watch the stars, have a laugh: Most wanted dates in the U.S.
by Felix Richter, Feb 14, 2025, statista.com
What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than to plan a nice date with your loved one. And while dinner and a movie are always solid choices, why not try something new and make this one a night to remember. In a recent survey, YouGov asked U.S. adults about the kinds of dates they’ve never been on but would love to try.
At the top of the date-night wish list is stargazing – because what’s more romantic than cuddling under a blanket and looking up at the night sky? Another popular date idea is going to a comedy show, where laughter is basically guaranteed (as long as you don’t become part of the show!). Another popular pick? Taking an art class together, whether it’s pottery, painting or something else creative, is also something many Americans would love to try on a date night.
Of course, some classic dates never go out of style. Most Americans have been to a restaurant or seen a movie with a date, but they’d happily do it again. A cozy home-cooked meal is another favorite, as long as the food is made with love. However, not all date ideas are a hit. According to the survey, most people would rather skip haunted houses, fishing trips and – somewhat surprisingly – nights out at a bar or club. So if you’re planning something special this Valentine’s Day, consider adding a little adventure, but not too much, to the mix. It just might make for your most memorable date yet!
