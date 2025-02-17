Saint Jo City Council reschedules its February meeting

by Felix Richter, Feb 14, 2025, statista.com

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than to plan a nice date with your loved one. And while dinner and a movie are always solid choices, why not try something new and make this one a night to remember. In a recent survey, YouGov asked U.S. adults about the kinds of dates they’ve never been on but would love to try.

At the top of the date-night wish list is stargazing – because what’s more romantic than cuddling under a blanket and looking up at the night sky? Another popular date idea is going to a comedy show, where laughter is basically guaranteed (as long as you don’t become part of the show!). Another popular pick? Taking an art class together, whether it’s pottery, painting or something else creative, is also something many Americans would love to try on a date night.

Of course, some classic dates never go out of style. Most Americans have been to a restaurant or seen a movie with a date, but they’d happily do it again. A cozy home-cooked meal is another favorite, as long as the food is made with love. However, not all date ideas are a hit. According to the survey, most people would rather skip haunted houses, fishing trips and – somewhat surprisingly – nights out at a bar or club. So if you’re planning something special this Valentine’s Day, consider adding a little adventure, but not too much, to the mix. It just might make for your most memorable date yet!