Forestburg freshman earns spot at state film festival

Lezly Sanchez, a ninth grader at Forestburg High School, is heading to the state University Interscholastic League Film finals with her digital animation film, “The Final Letter.”

Her film placed in the top six for 1A-3A schools with a chance to take the first place gold medal during the Feb. 26 finals in Austin.

Lezly is the daughter of Ruby and Victor Sanchez with Dana Klement her teacher in the new film program at Forestburg. Klement said this is the first time a student has ever competed in the UIL film contest, which makes it even mores special to see Sanchez be a state finalist.

The UIL film competition is an academic contest that allows students to create their own films in three different categories: Animation (digital or traditional), narrative or documentary.

Klement said these films must meet multiple UIL requirements and can be extensive in labor and creativity. Additionally, UIL Film groups school division into only four groupings 1A-3A and 4A, 5A and 6A separate, instead of the traditional six, which places Sanchez in the 1A-3A.

The films were submitted for judging panels to UIL in early January, and went through various rounds before advancing to state. The top three in the finals win medals.

