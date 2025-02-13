Nocona readies Mardi Gras festival Feb. 22-March 4

Things are gearing up in Nocona for the 15th annual Mardi Gras Nocona Style Feb. 22-March 4.

The Mardi Gras Ball opens the week of activities at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22. Tickets are $60 and seating is limited and should be purchased early. Go to https://square.link/u/db8eD2Bg to purchase tickets or visit the chamber’s Facebook page.

Live music will be performed by Mississippi Bastard Project, a high-energy band that delivers the true sound of New Orleans.

Guests are invited to dress in their most glamorous attire to enjoy a night with dinner, dancing and live music. BYOB. The 2025 Mardi Gras King and Queen also will be crowned.

Mardi Gras Nocona Style offers activities all the family can enjoy from a pet parade and ATV parade to a unique shoebox parade.

This year the Nocona Chamber of Commerce is offering cash prizes for the first-third place winning floats in the “Big Parade” on March 1. First place will win $1,000, second place $500 and third place $250. It is free to enter. To get your entry forms at nocona.org/events click on the Mardi Gras Nocona Style tab.

Read the full story on all the activities in your Thursday Bowie News.