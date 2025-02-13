COUNTY LIFE
Nocona readies Mardi Gras festival Feb. 22-March 4
Things are gearing up in Nocona for the 15th annual Mardi Gras Nocona Style Feb. 22-March 4.
The Mardi Gras Ball opens the week of activities at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22. Tickets are $60 and seating is limited and should be purchased early. Go to https://square.link/u/db8eD2Bg to purchase tickets or visit the chamber’s Facebook page.
Live music will be performed by Mississippi Bastard Project, a high-energy band that delivers the true sound of New Orleans.
Guests are invited to dress in their most glamorous attire to enjoy a night with dinner, dancing and live music. BYOB. The 2025 Mardi Gras King and Queen also will be crowned.
Mardi Gras Nocona Style offers activities all the family can enjoy from a pet parade and ATV parade to a unique shoebox parade.
This year the Nocona Chamber of Commerce is offering cash prizes for the first-third place winning floats in the “Big Parade” on March 1. First place will win $1,000, second place $500 and third place $250. It is free to enter. To get your entry forms at nocona.org/events click on the Mardi Gras Nocona Style tab.
Read the full story on all the activities in your Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Forestburg freshman earns spot at state film festival
Lezly Sanchez, a ninth grader at Forestburg High School, is heading to the state University Interscholastic League Film finals with her digital animation film, “The Final Letter.”
Her film placed in the top six for 1A-3A schools with a chance to take the first place gold medal during the Feb. 26 finals in Austin.
Lezly is the daughter of Ruby and Victor Sanchez with Dana Klement her teacher in the new film program at Forestburg. Klement said this is the first time a student has ever competed in the UIL film contest, which makes it even mores special to see Sanchez be a state finalist.
The UIL film competition is an academic contest that allows students to create their own films in three different categories: Animation (digital or traditional), narrative or documentary.
Klement said these films must meet multiple UIL requirements and can be extensive in labor and creativity. Additionally, UIL Film groups school division into only four groupings 1A-3A and 4A, 5A and 6A separate, instead of the traditional six, which places Sanchez in the 1A-3A.
The films were submitted for judging panels to UIL in early January, and went through various rounds before advancing to state. The top three in the finals win medals.
Read more on this story in the Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona ISD, Police investigate threat
Nocona school officials and Nocona Police are investigating a threat that was reportedly written on a bathroom stall at the high school indicating there would be a shooting at the school on Feb. 12.
High School Principal Heather Nobile sent out a message to parents through social media on Feb. 11 that stated a student reported seeing something written on the bathroom stall. That student immediately shared that information with an adult who told the school administration.
Local law enforcement and the school resource office are investigating this report with school administrators. Police Chief Kent Holcomb confirmed the threat was made on the bathroom stall, and at this point they are interviewing those who have been seen near this bathroom on the surveillance cameras.
Nobile stated all the necessary precautions
are being taken to ensure the safety of all students.
“We are collaborating with local law enforcement to handle the situation with all the seriousness it deserves. Please know that any threats to our school or students are treated with the utmost importance and are investigated thoroughly,” stated Nobile.
The principal also encouraged parents to talk with their child and emphasize the importance of reporting any concerning behavior or situations.
Chief Holcomb added there would be an increased police presence at the campus.
Nocona ISD officials did not respond to Bowie News requests for information.
COUNTY LIFE
Saint Jo Council cancelled
Due to illness which created a lack of a quorum, tonight’s Saint Jo City Council meeting has been cancelled. A new date will be published as soon as it is set.
