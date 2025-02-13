Forestburg Lady Horns season ends against Newcastle

The Bowie Lady Rabbits got to end their season on top on Feb. 4, winning against Henrietta on senior night, but no playoffs will follow the team.

The Lady Rabbits won a close game 37-34 against the Lady Cats to give themselves a chance at the playoffs, but other games within the district did not go their way.

Bowie had a rough second round of district play and were on a four game losing streak heading into the game.

The Lady Rabbits were 3-8 in district, but with a win could possibly tie with a Jacksboro loss which was playing a playoff team to end its district schedule, Holliday.

The first time the teams played, Henrietta had won on its home floor by 10 points so Bowie knew it would have to dig deep.

The only thing that went well for the Lady Rabbits in the first quarter was senior Madison Fulmer opening the game with an uncontested basket. Fulmer suffered an injury during volleyball that led to her not being able to play this basketball season. With it being senior night and her being able to walk, she dressed out and the two teams agreed to let her have her moment before Henrietta answered with its own uncontested basket and Fulmer was subbed out.

“It meant a lot to me,” Fulmer said. “It was really nerve-wracking to do, but it was really nice to be a part of it.”

After that, it was all Lady Cats in the first quarter. Henrietta seemed to be the aggressors, grabbing offensive rebounds and scoring inside. Bowie had trouble trying to navigate the Lady Cats zone defense and trailed 17-7 after the first quarter.

The Lady Rabbits changed from their typical zone defense to more of an aggressive man-to-man and it seemed to throw off all of the rhythm Henriett’s offense had in the first quarter. Bowie allowed the Lady Cats to score only five points in the second and third quarter combined which allowed the team to get back into the game.

The Lady Rabbits were able to knock down some perimeter shots and find enough success to first cut the lead to 21-18 at halftime before leading 29-23 heading into the fourth quarter.

Henrietta got desperate and two out of character 3-pointers went in to cut Bowie’s lead to one point 30-29 midway through the final period.

The Lady Rabbits did not shoot free throws well down the stretch, but made just enough and played good enough defense to hold on to win 37-34.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekly edition of the Bowie News.

For more pictures from the game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6873009&T=1

For pictures from senior night, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6873008&T=1