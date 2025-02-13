SPORTS
Bellevue holds off Woodson in its bi-district win
The Bellevue Lady Eagles held off a furious second half comeback to beat Woodson on Monday in their bi-district playoff game.
The Lady Eagles beat the Cowgirls 62-57, holding them off after being up double-digits at halftime.
Bellevue came into the game confident. The Lady Eagles had finished district play the previous week on Feb. 4 with a win against Prairie Valley 58-26. The Lady Eagles finished second in the district, but had secured a first seed in the second division of 1A.
Woodson came into the game with only seven wins on the season and four of them coming in district play. The Cowgirls had also finished in fourth place in their district as well.
The first half saw Bellevue show why it was the better team, outscoring Woodson in both quarters and leading 29-17 at halftime.
The Lady Eagles’ offense had not slowed down in the third quarter, but the Cowgirls found something to work offensively, doubling their first half total in the third quarter alone and cutting the lead to 10 points, 44-34.
That offensive rhythm kept up and was amplified by Woodson getting to the free throw line a lot. After attempting 10 free throws in the first three quarters, the Cowgirls attempted 15 in the fourth quarter alone.
Three players from Bellevue ended up fouling out and several more were a foul away from doing so.
The Lady Eagles continued to score well with 18 points in the final period, but missed all six of their free throws which would have provided some much needed breathing room as Woodson slowly got its way back into the game on the charity stripe.
Thankfully, the Cowgirls missed four of their free throws in the fourth quarter which would have made it a one-point game.
Bellevue held on to win 62-57.
The Lady Rabbits end season with a win on senior night
The Bowie Lady Rabbits got to end their season on top on Feb. 4, winning against Henrietta on senior night, but no playoffs will follow the team.
The Lady Rabbits won a close game 37-34 against the Lady Cats to give themselves a chance at the playoffs, but other games within the district did not go their way.
Bowie had a rough second round of district play and were on a four game losing streak heading into the game.
The Lady Rabbits were 3-8 in district, but with a win could possibly tie with a Jacksboro loss which was playing a playoff team to end its district schedule, Holliday.
The first time the teams played, Henrietta had won on its home floor by 10 points so Bowie knew it would have to dig deep.
The only thing that went well for the Lady Rabbits in the first quarter was senior Madison Fulmer opening the game with an uncontested basket. Fulmer suffered an injury during volleyball that led to her not being able to play this basketball season. With it being senior night and her being able to walk, she dressed out and the two teams agreed to let her have her moment before Henrietta answered with its own uncontested basket and Fulmer was subbed out.
“It meant a lot to me,” Fulmer said. “It was really nerve-wracking to do, but it was really nice to be a part of it.”
After that, it was all Lady Cats in the first quarter. Henrietta seemed to be the aggressors, grabbing offensive rebounds and scoring inside. Bowie had trouble trying to navigate the Lady Cats zone defense and trailed 17-7 after the first quarter.
The Lady Rabbits changed from their typical zone defense to more of an aggressive man-to-man and it seemed to throw off all of the rhythm Henriett’s offense had in the first quarter. Bowie allowed the Lady Cats to score only five points in the second and third quarter combined which allowed the team to get back into the game.
The Lady Rabbits were able to knock down some perimeter shots and find enough success to first cut the lead to 21-18 at halftime before leading 29-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
Henrietta got desperate and two out of character 3-pointers went in to cut Bowie’s lead to one point 30-29 midway through the final period.
The Lady Rabbits did not shoot free throws well down the stretch, but made just enough and played good enough defense to hold on to win 37-34.
Bowie snaps its four-game win streak against Henrietta
The Bowie Jackrabbits four-game winning streak snapped on Feb. 4 on senior night against Henrietta as the Bearcats made a barrage of 3-pointers.
Henrietta won 61-42, with most of the damage coming in the third quarter.
The Jackrabbits came into the game confident. Bowie was 4-0 in the second round of district play, with three of those wins coming against teams it had previously lost to and was tied with two other teams for second place in district play.
The first time the two teams played, the Jackrabbits had won that game by nine points, but had led by more throughout the game. Despite the district proving to be wide open, Henrietta was a game outside of playoff contention at the time.
The game started with both teams scoring competitively. Bowie was shooting well from beyond the arc against the Bearcats zone defense, but did not get much else going on. Henrietta scored well inside and out and led 15-12 after the first quarter.
The Bearcats switched defenses to man-to-man and the physical play made it tough to find room for perimeter shots for the Jackrabbits and the team struggled a bit, scoring nine points. Henrietta made a few 3-pointers which allowed it to drive to the basket and grew its lead a little to 27-21 at halftime.
Then the third quarter came and the Bearcats started launching 3-pointers, driving into the lane before passing out for open shots, and they just couldn’t miss. Henrietta made seven 3-pointers, all seeming to build on the other, which really fired up the Bearcats team in every other regard and Bowie struggled to respond.
The Jackrabbits continued to struggle offensively and what was once a single-digit and competitive game had been blown open as Henrietta led 48-29.
Bowie had pulled off a 13 point fourth quarter comeback the previous week, but there would be no magic this night.
The Jackrabbits played hard and scored the most points they had any of the previous three quarters, but it would not have been enough. Also, the Bearcats made three more 3-pointers and scored well in the final period to not allow Bowie to make it close.
Henrietta won 61-42, having made 14, 3-pointers in the game.
Forestburg Lady Horns season ends against Newcastle
The Forestburg Lady Horns lost to the defending state-champs Newcastle in the bi-district round of the playoffs on Monday.
The Lady Cats won 56-30 against the Lady Horns to end their season as Forestburg got a bad draw in its playoff bracketing.
Forestburg ended its regular season with 61-35 loss against district champs Saint Jo on Feb. 4. The loss put the Lady Horns into a third place finish within the district.
Unfortunately, because Forestburg is the second biggest school within the four playoff teams in the district, it meant it was the second seed in the division I bracket, playing the biggest schools in the state in 1A.
That meant a first round matchup against a Newcastle team that won the whole 1A state title last year and had the reigning player of the year in 1A still on the team, Mattie Dollar.
Most of the damage was done in the first half as the Lady Cats were up 40-9 at halftime. Thankfully, Newcastle has a heart and let up in the second half.
The Lady Horns actually outscored Newcastle 23-16 in the third and fourth quarters to make the final score not as bad as it could have been, 56-30.
Brenna Briles led the team with 17 points. Braylee Briles, Isabell Lawson and Jocelyn Rich were second with four points each.
Coach Cori Hayes chalked it up to his young team learning what a defending state champion looks like and hopes his team can grow the from the experience since the team is only graduating one player.
“Proud of the season we had and good luck to all of our locals still playing,” Hayes said.
