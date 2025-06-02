Friends to present TV visual effects pro

Friends of the Bowie Public Library present Will Nicholson visual effects supervisor for the tv series“The Chosen” in a program at 2 p.m. on March 22 at First Baptist Church, 307 Lindsey.

Tickets are $20 and support improvements and programs by the Friends at the library. They are available at the library or scan a QR code on the library’s Facebook page.

Will Nicholson is a self-taught American visual effects supervisor and a writer from Fort Worth. He has contributed to the visual effects of more than 30 feature films and numerous television series as an artist and/or supervisor.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.