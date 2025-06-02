Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Sunset Park Group hosting snack event

Published

4 hours ago

on

In preparation for the up and coming Superbowl, the Sunset Community Park group will host a TV snack bake sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 8 in Sunset City hall, 119 Farm-to-Market Road 1749.
In addition to snack items for the game, brisket sandwiches also will be sold. You can eat a sandwich with chips and iced tea and sit for a spell to visit or carry out to home. Proceeds benefit the Sunset Park.

COUNTY LIFE

Make plans for Valentine’s Day

Published

4 hours ago

on

02/06/2025

By

Valentine’s Day is less than week away. In Thursday’s Out and About see some ideas for an evening in with a movie and selecting just the right flowers for your valentine

COUNTY LIFE

Friends to present TV visual effects pro

Published

5 hours ago

on

02/06/2025

By

Friends of the Bowie Public Library present Will Nicholson visual effects supervisor for the tv series“The Chosen” in a program at 2 p.m. on March 22 at First Baptist Church, 307 Lindsey.
Tickets are $20 and support improvements and programs by the Friends at the library. They are available at the library or scan a QR code on the library’s Facebook page.
Will Nicholson is a self-taught American visual effects supervisor and a writer from Fort Worth. He has contributed to the visual effects of more than 30 feature films and numerous television series as an artist and/or supervisor.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

COUNTY LIFE

Group hosting father daughter Valentine dance

Published

5 hours ago

on

02/06/2025

By

As part of her National Honor Society project, Prairie Valley Senior Natalee Young and members of the Prairie Valley High School NHS are hosting a Father Daughter Valentine’s Day Party from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the H.J. Justin Building in downtown Nocona.
This free evening will feature a spaghetti dinner and speaker Dan Williams. This event is not restricted to student at PV and all are welcome.

