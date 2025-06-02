COUNTY LIFE
Sunset Park Group hosting snack event
In preparation for the up and coming Superbowl, the Sunset Community Park group will host a TV snack bake sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 8 in Sunset City hall, 119 Farm-to-Market Road 1749.
In addition to snack items for the game, brisket sandwiches also will be sold. You can eat a sandwich with chips and iced tea and sit for a spell to visit or carry out to home. Proceeds benefit the Sunset Park.
COUNTY LIFE
Make plans for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is less than week away. In Thursday’s Out and About see some ideas for an evening in with a movie and selecting just the right flowers for your valentine
COUNTY LIFE
Friends to present TV visual effects pro
Friends of the Bowie Public Library present Will Nicholson visual effects supervisor for the tv series“The Chosen” in a program at 2 p.m. on March 22 at First Baptist Church, 307 Lindsey.
Tickets are $20 and support improvements and programs by the Friends at the library. They are available at the library or scan a QR code on the library’s Facebook page.
Will Nicholson is a self-taught American visual effects supervisor and a writer from Fort Worth. He has contributed to the visual effects of more than 30 feature films and numerous television series as an artist and/or supervisor.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Group hosting father daughter Valentine dance
As part of her National Honor Society project, Prairie Valley Senior Natalee Young and members of the Prairie Valley High School NHS are hosting a Father Daughter Valentine’s Day Party from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the H.J. Justin Building in downtown Nocona.
This free evening will feature a spaghetti dinner and speaker Dan Williams. This event is not restricted to student at PV and all are welcome.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint