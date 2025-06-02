Kick off a winning game day with guac

Touchdown-worthy apps to amp up the crowd

(Family Features) The best watch parties have two things in common: good food and good company to root for your team with. Kick off your football feast with appetizers made with a game day favorite: avocados.

With nearly 2.5 billion pounds of avocados imported from Mexico annually, based on Hass Avocado Board Volume Data, the Big Game is the No. 1 occasion where avocados and guacamole are served and prepared. In fact, approximately 250 million pounds of avocados are imported in the weeks leading up to the Big Game, according to “Produce Blue Book” – that’s enough avocados to go down and back the length of a standard professional football field more than 400,000 times.

Just as the first quarter sets the tone for the game, apps are your first opportunity to build excitement and get your guests cheering. Because it’s not game day without guac, start the party by mashing up a bowl of Championship Guac – a real craving crusher made with creamy, delicious Avocados From Mexico and crispy bacon – to sack hunger.

Take your viewing party to a whole new flavor level with Gronkamole. This all-star dip features shredded chicken, blue cheese, Buffalo sauce and the same flare that football great and Avocados From Mexico partner Rob Gronkowski played the game with, so you know it’s ready to tackle every chip, cracker and veggie thrown its way.

These innovative spins on game day guacamole score big when made with fresh avocados, a nutrient-dense fruit everybody can cheer for. They taste good, are good for you and bring the good times on game day.

Find more touchdown-worthy eats, from dips and appetizers to main courses and desserts that are always good at BigGameGuac.com.

Servings: 10

5 Avocados From Mexico, peeled and pitted

1 lemon, juice only

1/2 cup white onion, finely chopped

1 cup tomatoes, diced

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

1 pound bacon, fried

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

tortilla chips, for serving (optional)

crackers, for serving (optional)

To prepare avocado: In a bowl, use fork to mash the avocados and lemon juice until creamy. Then add the onion, tomatoes and cilantro. To prepare bacon: Cut the bacon into squares then place it in a hot skillet over medium heat and cook 15 minutes, or until golden. Transfer to a plate to drain excess fat and let cool. To prepare guacamole: Add the bacon, garlic powder, salt and pepper, to taste, to the guacamole; mix well. To serve, put guacamole in bowl and serve with tortilla chips or crackers, if desired.

Avocados From Mexico partner Rob Gronkowski’s favorite guacamole recipe

Servings: 4

2 Avocados From Mexico

1 teaspoon lemon juice

3/4 cup chicken breast, cooked and shredded

1/4 cup blue cheese, crumbled

3 tablespoons Buffalo sauce

salt, to taste

corn chips, for serving (optional)

carrot sticks, for serving (optional)

In a small bowl, mash avocados and stir in lemon juice. Add chicken, blue cheese and Buffalo sauce to guacamole mixture. Add salt, to taste. Serve with corn chips or carrot sticks, if desired.



SOURCE:

Avocados From Mexico