EDIBLES
Bring warmth to winter with a filing family dinner
(Family Features) Hearty, comforting foods that go perfectly with cold weather may be some of your family’s favorites, but if all those filling meals are starting to (literally) weigh you down, it’s time for a better-for-you spin.
Add a superfood to your winter menu for cold-weather dishes you can feel good about serving to your loved ones. Sweetpotatoes, known as a “diabetes superfood” by the American Diabetes Association, are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, all of which are good for overall health. They’re a natural sweetener for that “sweet” flavor you crave without the added sugar, making them a perfect addition to this Cheesy Sweetpotato Casserole made with sweetpotato puree, warm spices and ground turkey.
A healthy and easy weeknight dinner, this creative spin on a classic casserole takes advantage of sweetpotatoes’ sweet, savory versatility. They enhance both flavor and nutrition content in simple and elevated recipes alike. Plus, they can be cooked and prepared in several ways, such as on the stove, baked, microwaved, grilled, slow cooked or, in this case, boiled and pureed.
Visit ncsweetpotatoes.com to discover more ways to cook better-for-you family meals this winter. https://www.youtube.com/embed/NpMfx1ZUyBo?si=EZZcgfdjC5sFWSNb&controls=0
Cheesy Sweetpotato Casserole
Recipe courtesy of the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission
Servings: 6
- 1 medium North Carolina sweetpotato
- 16 ounces shell pasta (or any kind of noodle)
Ground Turkey:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound lean ground turkey
- 1/2 medium yellow onion, minced
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon ground pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon powdered mustard
Cheese Sauce:
- 3 tablespoons tomato puree
- 1/2 cup chicken broth (or any kind of broth)
- 1 cup shredded colby jack cheese, plus additional for topping (optional)
- salt, to taste
- nonstick cooking spray
- fresh parsley, for garnish
- Peel sweetpotato and chop into 1-inch cubes. Place in pot and cover with water. Bring to boil over high heat. Cook 13-15 minutes until sweetpotatoes are tender. Drain and let cool 2-3 minutes then puree in food processor or blender.
- Bring large pot of water to boil. Add shell pasta. Cook until slightly harder than al dente as it will continue to cook in oven.
- Strain pasta, rinse with cold water and set aside.
- To make ground turkey: Heat large skillet over medium heat. Add olive oil. When olive oil is fragrant, add ground turkey. Break turkey into small pieces. Mix in onion, garlic powder, salt, ground pepper and powdered mustard; cook 4-5 minutes. Remove from heat.
- To make cheese sauce: Heat oven to 375 F and place sweetpotato puree in blender or food processor with tomato puree, chicken broth, 1 cup shredded cheese and salt, to taste. Blend until combined and sauce is smooth.
- Spray 9-by-13-inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place noodles, ground turkey and sweetpotato sauce in casserole dish and mix until coated in sweetpotato cheese sauce. Sprinkle with additional shredded cheese, if desired, and bake 15 minutes.
- Remove, let cool 10 minutes and sprinkle with fresh parsley.
EDIBLES
Kick off a winning game day with guac
Touchdown-worthy apps to amp up the crowd
(Family Features) The best watch parties have two things in common: good food and good company to root for your team with. Kick off your football feast with appetizers made with a game day favorite: avocados.
With nearly 2.5 billion pounds of avocados imported from Mexico annually, based on Hass Avocado Board Volume Data, the Big Game is the No. 1 occasion where avocados and guacamole are served and prepared. In fact, approximately 250 million pounds of avocados are imported in the weeks leading up to the Big Game, according to “Produce Blue Book” – that’s enough avocados to go down and back the length of a standard professional football field more than 400,000 times.
Just as the first quarter sets the tone for the game, apps are your first opportunity to build excitement and get your guests cheering. Because it’s not game day without guac, start the party by mashing up a bowl of Championship Guac – a real craving crusher made with creamy, delicious Avocados From Mexico and crispy bacon – to sack hunger.
Take your viewing party to a whole new flavor level with Gronkamole. This all-star dip features shredded chicken, blue cheese, Buffalo sauce and the same flare that football great and Avocados From Mexico partner Rob Gronkowski played the game with, so you know it’s ready to tackle every chip, cracker and veggie thrown its way.
These innovative spins on game day guacamole score big when made with fresh avocados, a nutrient-dense fruit everybody can cheer for. They taste good, are good for you and bring the good times on game day.
Find more touchdown-worthy eats, from dips and appetizers to main courses and desserts that are always good at BigGameGuac.com.
Championship Guac
Servings: 10
- 5 Avocados From Mexico, peeled and pitted
- 1 lemon, juice only
- 1/2 cup white onion, finely chopped
- 1 cup tomatoes, diced
- 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
- 1 pound bacon, fried
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- tortilla chips, for serving (optional)
- crackers, for serving (optional)
- To prepare avocado: In a bowl, use fork to mash the avocados and lemon juice until creamy. Then add the onion, tomatoes and cilantro.
- To prepare bacon: Cut the bacon into squares then place it in a hot skillet over medium heat and cook 15 minutes, or until golden. Transfer to a plate to drain excess fat and let cool.
- To prepare guacamole: Add the bacon, garlic powder, salt and pepper, to taste, to the guacamole; mix well.
- To serve, put guacamole in bowl and serve with tortilla chips or crackers, if desired.
Gronkamole
Avocados From Mexico partner Rob Gronkowski’s favorite guacamole recipe
Servings: 4
- 2 Avocados From Mexico
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 3/4 cup chicken breast, cooked and shredded
- 1/4 cup blue cheese, crumbled
- 3 tablespoons Buffalo sauce
- salt, to taste
- corn chips, for serving (optional)
- carrot sticks, for serving (optional)
- In a small bowl, mash avocados and stir in lemon juice.
- Add chicken, blue cheese and Buffalo sauce to guacamole mixture. Add salt, to taste.
- Serve with corn chips or carrot sticks, if desired.
SOURCE:
Avocados From Mexico
EDIBLES
Try some new recipes for Super Bowl party foods
In today’s On The Table get some new recipe ideas as you plan your Super Bowl party for this Sunday. It is one of the biggest days of the year to enjoy snack foods like wings, dip and sliders. See page 11A in your Thursday Bowie News also see other Super Bowl game day food and drink ideas on the edibles page.
EDIBLES
Create a unique cocktail for your Superbowl party
Super Bowl LVIII will take place on Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans, giving sports fans, who also double as game day hosts and hostesses, plenty of time to plan their festivities.
Wings, nachos, sliders, and sandwiches are standard fare for game day entertaining, but savvy hosts also must give thought to the beverages they will serve. An assortment of spirited and non-alcoholic drinks are the norm, and many who entertain may think beer is all that’s needed for game day fun. However, some may want to elevate their Super Bowl hosting with specially curated cocktails. Here’s how to get started.
Team theme
A fun way to serve cocktails is to tie the theme into the teams who are facing off. Research the most popular cocktail for the team’s home state or city. For example, if the Cowboys are playing, you can serve Hit the Road Jack, which was named the official cocktail of Dallas several years back. Otherwise, search drinks that coordinate with the team itself. Offer trendy options
Trends emerge in the world of cocktails, and if you lean into those trends, you are bound to have grateful guests. According to EHL Insights, which provides hospitality and business news, savory and spicy cocktails are becoming increasingly popular as people desire more complex and interesting flavors in their drinks. A Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita can pair nicely with bite-sized tacos, or serve a Cucumber Wasabi Martinialongside California rolls and fried wontons. The Negroni remains a trendy cocktail and features sweet, bitter and botanical flavors that can work well with Italian cuisine.
Game day punch
If you dont want to worry about having enough supplies on hand for a bevy of different cocktails, have a big-batch punch at the ready for guests. There are many variations, but this recipe for Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch can appeal to the masses. It evokes those fall flavors that signal football season, and it works well with many comfort foods. Try it, courtesy of Southern Living Test Kitchen.
Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch
Serves 10
1 cup frozen cranberries, thawed
1Ú4 cup packed light brown sugar
1Ú2 cup water, divided
3 cups bourbon
11Ú2 cups fresh lemon juice (from 14 lemons)
3Ú4 cup honey
1 24.5-ounce bottle sparkling apple cider, chilled
1 Granny Smith apple, thinly sliced (optional)
Combine thawed frozen cranberries, light brown sugar, and 1Ú4 cup water in a food processor; process until cranberries are roughly chopped and sugar has almost dissolved, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a large bowl. Add bourbon, fresh lemon juice, honey, and remaining 1Ú4 cup water; stir until well combined and sugar is dissolved. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a 3- to 4-quart pitcher, discarding solids.
Chill at least 1 hour or up to 8 hours. Just before serving, gently stir in sparkling apple cider. Pour into glasses and, if desired, garnish with Granny Smith apple slices.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint