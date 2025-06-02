NEWS
Montague County Commissioners to review shelter memo Monday
Montague County Commissioner’s will review a memorandum of understanding with Montague County Animal Rescue for operation of the new county animal shelter when the court meets at 9 a.m. on Feb. 10.
County officials have been working with the newly formed rescue group to help establish a procedure to operate the shelter and get it launched. After a certain period of time, the volunteers would turn over the operation to the county officials, but still assist.
Commissioners will consider several property questions. The Stonebridge Estates Subdivision phase two lots 1-11 and one common area on 70 acres will be presented, along with a replat of lot 19 in that property. Precinct four will ask to enter the Toby Thompson property on Thompson and Starkey Roads to clear a fence line.
Other topics on the agenda include the 2025 CareFlite membership renewal for county employees and consider an agreement with LeadsOnline LLC to upgrade the sheriff’s office subscription.
Electric crew installs wiring for new generator
Members of the City of Bowie electric crew were busy this week installing wiring and connections for the east lift station generator. It is one of the units funded by a grant. (Courtesy photo)
City council appoints board members, applies for new grant
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
While water rates dominated discussion at the January Bowie City Council meeting, councilors also approved several board appointments, accepted the 2024 police racial profiling report and will apply for a new grant.
Read the full story and the city manager’s monthly report in the Thursday Bowie News.
Illness sweeps North Texas
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
During the past two weeks influenza, RSV, COVID-19 and other respiratory illness have swept the state impacting schools, the workplace and members of the older community.
According to the Texas Health and Human Services Respiratory Illness Interactive Dashboard statewide emergency department visits for flu were up 55.36% as of Jan. 20, COVID-19 up 14.18%, but RSV was down by 9.59%. Hospitalizations for flu were up 33.78%, COVID up 5.56% and RSV was down by 25%.
As of Jan. 25 there were 21,478 ER visits in the state and 8,816 in public health district 2/3 where Montague County is located. Area hospitals have been filled with patients battling an assortment of these respiratory illnesses.
Numerous local schools are experiencing very high absences due to illness.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
