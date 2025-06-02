Montague County Commissioners to review shelter memo Monday

Montague County Commissioner’s will review a memorandum of understanding with Montague County Animal Rescue for operation of the new county animal shelter when the court meets at 9 a.m. on Feb. 10.

County officials have been working with the newly formed rescue group to help establish a procedure to operate the shelter and get it launched. After a certain period of time, the volunteers would turn over the operation to the county officials, but still assist.

Commissioners will consider several property questions. The Stonebridge Estates Subdivision phase two lots 1-11 and one common area on 70 acres will be presented, along with a replat of lot 19 in that property. Precinct four will ask to enter the Toby Thompson property on Thompson and Starkey Roads to clear a fence line.

Other topics on the agenda include the 2025 CareFlite membership renewal for county employees and consider an agreement with LeadsOnline LLC to upgrade the sheriff’s office subscription.