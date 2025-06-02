SPORTS
Super Bowl LIX for dummies
That party you are invited to on Sunday is a Super Bowl party in case you were not aware. Don’t care about football but want to have some sort of rooting investment in the one game you are forced to watch a year?
Hopefully, this can give you some basic background information and context to help you make a decision and maybe impress your fellow party goers.
Super Bowl LIX (or 59 because the NFL loves roman numerals) is being played by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
You may be asking yourself if you have been paying attention, “Am I having a case of déjà vu or haven’t these teams played each other?”
You would be right. These teams played back in 2023 so we are getting a kind of rematch that no one, not even those two franchises, asked for. The Chiefs won that game 38-35, but several years later both teams are looking a bit different and circumstances have changed.
Kansas City
The Chiefs are playing in their fifth Super Bowl in the last six years and has won three of them, including the last two. A win on Sunday would make the Chiefs the first franchise in the modern era to win three straight championships.
That alone tells you a lot. Do you want to cheer for the franchise of the moment, the run that could possibly end all debates about which dynasty was the best ever and have no problem with it being this Kansas City bunch, then by all means get your tomahawk chop arm ready.
The face of the run is quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has already laid claim as the best quarterback of this era. Any other accomplishments he has from here on out are for sport debaters to make the claim about how he stacks up against the best all time, a forever debate that is constantly changing.
Mahomes hails from Texas and played at Texas Tech, so if you have any allegiance to that school you might as well claim him. Despite playing the most alpha position in all of sports he comes off as a clean cut, polished celebrity athlete who funnily enough kind of sounds a little bit like Kermit the Frog. What’s not to like?
The other personality to know is his favorite receiver to throw it to, tight end Travis Kelce. If you are a certain demographic, you might already be aware of him since he had his own dating reality show back in 2016 called “Catching Kelce” but you probably know him as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. There will be cuts from the game of her watching in her suite. That’s what happens when you date one of the most famous people on the planet.
On defense there is just defensive lineman Chris Jones to know, but besides being good at football there is not much to know about him off the field.
Coach Andy Reid now has a case at being the best head coach in the league and one of the best ever after leading the Chiefs to three Super Bowls. Funny enough, he had a great run coaching Philadelphia in the 2000s, leading the Eagles to a decade of playoff success and one Super Bowl appearance, but because he never won the big one he got run out of town.
He’s too nice to have any hard feeling since he has the off field personality of Santa Clause and a dorky grandpa look that is missing the stereotypical intense football coach demeanor. He’s also really good at coming up with offensive systems, but that’s not important to you.
Kansas City went 15-2 in the regular season, but it has not been a dominant juggernaut despite that record. The Chiefs have been living on the edge all season. Eleven of their regular season wins were won by one score or less as Mahomes and the offense keep creating just enough magic to win.
That includes the team’s last game where it just held off rival Buffalo Bills to win by three points, again.
While some may chalk it up to some sort of clutch gene, this type of winning usually is not sustainable for more than a season and usually means a team is not as good as their record would indicate. The good news is the Super Bowl still counts as this season.
Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl after imploding late last season, but despite having a lot of the same faces, they did it a bit differently this year.
The Eagles took it back to the 1970s, leaning on their fancy new running back signee Saquon Barkley. He rubbed it in everyone’s face, with the modern thinking being a running back in his late 20s is past his prime as he became the ninth player in league history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.
He’s kept it up in the post season with 442 yards in three games as he’s powered a Philly team that has strangely struggled passing the ball as well as it has in the past despite still having Jalen Hurts at quarterback and his trio of star/solid receivers in A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.
In fact, Brown was so bored he was caught reading a book on the bench during a playoff game where he had only two catches all day. He said it was a self-help book that keeps him focused, which increased the sales of “Inner Excellence” by Jim Murphy to the top of the No. 1 on Amazon’s best-sellers list.
Despite the struggles passing the ball in a league where it’s never been more important, it has not slowed down the Eagles much. Philly went 14-3 in the regular season, with two of the losses coming early in the season before the team caught its stride.
The Eagles made up their one late season loss against division rival Washington Commanders in the conference championship game as they stomped the Commanders 55-23.
Philly is led by Coach Nick Sirianni who is known for being a passionate human being for better and for worse. At the team’s last Super Bowl appearance two years ago the camera’s caught him crying with as much silent intensity as you can imagine during the national anthem.
He also jawed with his own Philadelphia fans right after his team won a close game early in the season because they did not like his play calling.
Who should you cheer for?
The Chiefs are slight favorites as of Monday morning, but it’s probably a toss up amongst most football fans who have been following all season.
Kansas City has a chance at history even though the national fans are kind of sick of them by now. Every close win does not reinforce the Chiefs greatness, it just calls into question how much longer can this team keep getting lucky. There are already dumb conspiracy theories being thought up since Kansas City seems to get a good call to go its way near the end of some of these close games. It did two years ago when it beat these Eagles by two points.
For the Eagles, the main thing to think about is if you want the fans of Philadelphia to be happy. This is the same fan base that grows up learning to boo before learning to cheer. As much as they want you to forget, this fan base booed Santa Clause during a game in the 1970s.
It cheered when Michael Irvin was carted off the field with a spine injury that nearly paralyzed him. Time can heal all wounds, but this fan base is no different from the past iterations.
This fan base ran now Chiefs Coach Andy Reid out of town and was calling for Coach Sirianni’s head because the team was not winning sexy enough.
Even with the team back in the Super Bowl and having lost three games all season, I bet if you lived in Philly you would have only ever heard Eagle fans bitching all year. (PS As a Dallas Cowboys fan I really dislike the Philadelphia Eagles so take my biased commentary with a grain of salt).
What to know
The game is scheduled to kick-off at 5:30 p.m. and will air this year on Fox. You can legally stream the game on Tubi and NFL+. This year we get to hear seven time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady be one of the announcers, along with Kevin Burkhardt as they wrap up their first season together.
The game is being hosted at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans this year. The halftime show is for rap and hip hop fans this year as Kendrick Lamar hosts it along with fellow rapper SZA. You know if you enjoy this genre or not by now.
Tell the Bowie News who you think will win the Super Bowl and why when we post the question on our Facebook page.
SPORTS
Girls Basketball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians had a great senior night with some school history against Petrolia before beating state-ranked 1A team Eula in a non-district game.
The Lady Indians blew out Petrolia 97-26 before giving Eula only its second loss of the season in a competitive low-scoring affair 34-29.
Nocona knew its last district home game against Petrolia was not going to be close since the Lady Indians had rolled through almost every team in district once before already.
Knowing tougher games are on the horizon, Coach Kyle Spitzer makes sure his team does not hold back despite the lead ballooning at times. Spitzer wants his team to get something out of each game, so his teams rarely ever come out flat or have too many down periods in these blowouts.
One thing to keep this game interesting was Meg Meekins chance at the program’s single-game scoring record of 46 points set by Averee Kleinhans. Meekins had scored 43 earlier in the month and it was more of if the situation came up would Spitzer and Meekins want to go for it.
On senior night they did. In the final minute, Meekins put in two free throws to put her at 48 points in the victory as Nocona won 97-26.
Besides Meekins historic night, Ayden Patton scored 12 points and Reagan Phipps had 10 points in the blowout win.
Nocona had a bye in its district schedule, but filled it by playing a tough game.
Eula lost its first game of the season to Gorman in overtime by five points. Since then the Lady Pirates had won every game and was ranked in the top five in the state in the 1A classification.
The Lady Indians played at their gym on Friday and controlled things from the start. Nocona led 14-4 after the first quarter and held at 20-14 at halftime.
The Lady Indians stayed in the lead despite both teams not exactly lighting up the scoreboard.
Nocona led 27-19 heading into the fourth quarter. Eula made a run, scoring 10 points in the period, but the Lady Indians were able to score a few baskets to win by a little margin 34-29.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns went 1-1 last week as they stayed in third place in the district standings.
The Lady Horns lost a close game at Bellevue 41-37 before winning at home against Midway 41-33.
Forestburg came into the week sitting in third place and hoping it could move up in the district standings.
The first time the Lady Horns had played the Lady Eagles, the full-court press had proven too physical for Forestburg to handle as it lost in a one-sided game.
On Jan. 28, the Lady Horns were ready to meet that physicality head on.
Forestburg hung with Bellevue all game even if the Lady Horns were playing from behind all game. The Lady Eagles led 12-8 after the first quarter, 20-15 at halftime and 35-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the end, Forestburg just could not make enough shots during the slower-paced final period to make up the deficit.
Bellevue won 41-37.
Brenna Briles led the Lady Horns with 19 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jocelynn Rich was second with eight points while Taylor Griggs had six rebounds and three blocks.
Despite the loss, it showed how much ground Forestburg had made up between it and the second place team in the district.
To hold on to that place, the Lady Horns would have to beat a Midway they had beaten by nine points earlier in the month.
It was a similar game to that one, but in the end Forestburg pulled out the win 41-33, winning by eight points this time around.
Briles had a team high 12 points and 10 assists. Rich also had a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing a team high 12 rebounds.
Missing scores
The Bowie News did not receive scores from the Prairie Valley coach about last week’s game at Midway.
Missing scores

The Bowie News did not receive scores from the Prairie Valley coach about last week's game at Midway.
SPORTS
Boys Basketball Roundup
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns had a great week as they stayed undefeated in district play with wins against Bellevue and Midway.
The Longhorns beat the Eagles 64-49 and the Falcons 58-52 which gives them a good opportunity finish with the district title since both teams are potential playoffs teams.
Forestburg came into the week fresh off a 5-0 run through the first round of district play and was hoping it could do the same thing again.
The Longhorns first game against Bellevue saw Forestburg make up an 12 point deficit in the third quarter to win by 11 points thanks in no small part to the hot hand of Jesus Sanchez.
This time around on Jan. 28, it was the first quarter that saw the Longhorns break away. Forestburg led 26-10 in the first quarter, but the Longhorns saw their big post player Kyler Willett get into foul trouble. Coach Curtis Enis thought Tristan Cumby was able to keep the team aflot in the post on defense which allowed Forestburg to keep its lead.
The final three quarters were fairly even, with the Longhorns only outscoring the Eagles by one point. This allowed Forestburg to win by a comfortable margin 64-49.
Sanchez nearly had as big of a scoring game as he led the team with 30 points. Jesse Wadsworth and Willett each added 15 for the majority of the team’s scoring as the Longhorns moved on.
Forestburg’s home game on Friday carried with it more weight than when the team’s first played. Back then the Longhorns won easily by 20 points and moved on, but on Friday it was a game between the top two teams in the district since Midway had beaten every other team in the district.
With those stakes, it was a much more intense game.
Forestburg led 14-11 after the first quarter and 27-20 at halftime. The third quarter saw the Falcons big post players make up some ground, outscoring the Longhorns 22-17 as Forestburg’s lead was down to two points 44-42 heading into the final period.
The Longhorns were able to close the game well as they won 58-52.
Willett led the team with 17 points and Wadsworth was second with 15. John Carranza came off the bench to score 12 important points for Forestburg in the win.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians lost a disappointing game at home last week against Petrolia.
The Pirates won 50-43 to give the Indians their fourth district loss as they could possibly drop from third place.
Nocona came into the game following a disappointing loss at Windthorst which made the prospect of climbing into the top two of the district standings tough to accomplish. Still, the first game between the two teams at Petrolia saw the Indians win by only seven points.
The game on Jan. 28 was similar in a lot of ways.
The Pirates led 14-10 after the first quarter and held by one point at halftime 25-24. Nocona had a bit of a down third quarter offensively which allowed Petrolia to grow its lead a little bit, leading 38-32.
Then a nearly even fourth quarter saw the Pirates hold on to get the close victory 50-43.
Landon Fatheree led the team with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Oscar Salomon-Gomez was second with nine points and Karson Kleinhans scored eight points and also had eight rebounds.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears went 1-1 last week to try and keep their playoff hopes alive in district.
The Bears lost to Saint Jo 77-34 before bouncing back to beat Prairie Valley in a close game 57-50.
The Bears finished the first round of district play just on the outside of the playoffs in fifth place, but hoped a win against one of the teams it lost to could cause enough chaos to give them a chance to break in.
Gold-Burg first played at Saint Jo on Jan. 28. The Bears struggled the first time they played the Panthers and this game was no different. The press defense from Saint Jo proved too much for Gold-Burg to handle for most of the game until the end of the game where the Bears had the most success.
The Panthers won 77-34.
Camden Dreyer led the team with 13 points while Barrett Allen was second with eight points.
The next game against Prairie Valley was one Gold-Burg knew it needed to have if it wanted to stay in playoff contention. The first game between the two teams saw the Bears win by eight points so they knew they could not take the Bulldogs lightly.
The game was postponed to Saturday and moved to Montague’s gym after a potential gas leak at Gold-Burg closed the school down late last week.
Prairie Valley jumped out to a good lead 20-8 in the first quarter. Gold-Burg responded with a pretty good offensive quarter in the second, but had not played good enough defense to come all the way back the Bears trailed 33-25 at halftime.
Gold-Burg came out in the second half and thanks to a dominant third quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 19-4, the Bears grabbed the lead 44-37.
The final period proved to be an even one in the end which allowed Gold-Burg to hang on and get the win 57-50.
Keelyn Case led the team with 20 points while Dreyer scored 18 points on six made 3-pointers.
Missing scores
The Bowie News did not receive scores from the Prairie Valley coach from the games last week.
Missing scores

The Bowie News did not receive scores from the Prairie Valley coach from the games last week.
SPORTS
Saint Jo girls secure district title with win at Bellevue
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers secured their second straight district title with a win at Bellevue on Friday night.
The Lady Panthers beat the Lady Eagles 64-44 in a game that was not as close as the first time these teams matched up.
Saint Jo came into the game undefeated in district, but knew Bellevue was tough after narrowly winning the first match up by two points. With the Lady Eagles only district loss coming from that game and the regular season ending this week, Friday’s game was the last chance for Bellevue to possibly get a share of the district title.
The Lady Panthers came out firing to start the game. Payzlie Cervantes scored 18 of her team’s 24 points in the first quarter as Saint Jo took control and never let go, up 24-11.
The Lady Panthers’ offense cooled off in the second quarter, but defensively was still bothering a Bellevue team that just could not get any breathing room against Saint Jo’s constant physical pressure. The Lady Panthers led 33-18 at halftime.
Saint Jo started to use its size advantage it had in the post more in the second half to try and wear the Lady Eagles out while also getting some better offense since the Lady Panthers were cold from the 3-point line after the first quarter.
While Bellevue got some things going offensively in the second half, it was not enough to make up the double-digit lead Saint Jo had been playing with all game.
The Lady Panthers won easily 64-44.
Cervantes led the team with 23 points and five steals. Aubrey Morman was second with 15 points while dishing out a team high six assists. Taylor Patrick grabbed a team high eight rebounds to go with eight points.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles had an up and down week, going 1-1 against Forestburg and Saint Jo and losing out on a chance at the district title.
The Lady Eagles beat the Lady Horns in a close game 41-37, but did not play well against the Lady Panthers 64-44.
Bellevue entered last week sitting in second place in district, with its only loss coming against Saint Jo in the first round of district play.
The Lady Eagles had dominated Forestburg the first time the two teams played, but this game was different on Jan. 28.
The Lady Horns were ready to better handle the Lady Eagles’ aggressive press defense which limited the transition opportunities for Bellevue.
The Lady Eagles had the lead for all of the game, but could not shake a Forestburg team that would not go away.
Bellevue led 12-8 after the first quarter, 20-15 at halftime and 35-29 after the third quarter. The Lady Eagles were able to hang on to win by two baskets, 41-37.
Mattie Broussard led the team with 12 points while Brittany Gill was second with nine points.
That led into Friday’s game against Saint Jo. Bellevue let a prime opportunity to win in the first game slip away, leading by 10 points at one point in that game and controlling the fast pace for most of it before the Lady Panthers stole the two-point victory in the final minute.
Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles, they would be playing catchup for most of the game. Saint Jo jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first four minutes and led 24-11 after the first quarter.
Bellevue just could not close the distance no matter what it did. A slower paced second quarter saw both teams struggle scoring as the Lady Eagles trailed 33-18 at halftime.
Bellevue scored better in both quarters in the second half, but could not slow down Saint Jo enough to make up the double-digit deficit. The Lady Panthers won 64-44.
Mattie Broussard led the team with 17 points while Mary Grace Broussard was second with nine points.
To read the full story, pick up the weekly edition of the Bowie News.
For more pictures from the Bellevue vs Saint Jo game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6872792&T=1
