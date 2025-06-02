Super Bowl LIX for dummies

That party you are invited to on Sunday is a Super Bowl party in case you were not aware. Don’t care about football but want to have some sort of rooting investment in the one game you are forced to watch a year?

Hopefully, this can give you some basic background information and context to help you make a decision and maybe impress your fellow party goers.

Super Bowl LIX (or 59 because the NFL loves roman numerals) is being played by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

You may be asking yourself if you have been paying attention, “Am I having a case of déjà vu or haven’t these teams played each other?”

You would be right. These teams played back in 2023 so we are getting a kind of rematch that no one, not even those two franchises, asked for. The Chiefs won that game 38-35, but several years later both teams are looking a bit different and circumstances have changed.

Kansas City

The Chiefs are playing in their fifth Super Bowl in the last six years and has won three of them, including the last two. A win on Sunday would make the Chiefs the first franchise in the modern era to win three straight championships.

That alone tells you a lot. Do you want to cheer for the franchise of the moment, the run that could possibly end all debates about which dynasty was the best ever and have no problem with it being this Kansas City bunch, then by all means get your tomahawk chop arm ready.

The face of the run is quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has already laid claim as the best quarterback of this era. Any other accomplishments he has from here on out are for sport debaters to make the claim about how he stacks up against the best all time, a forever debate that is constantly changing.

Mahomes hails from Texas and played at Texas Tech, so if you have any allegiance to that school you might as well claim him. Despite playing the most alpha position in all of sports he comes off as a clean cut, polished celebrity athlete who funnily enough kind of sounds a little bit like Kermit the Frog. What’s not to like?

The other personality to know is his favorite receiver to throw it to, tight end Travis Kelce. If you are a certain demographic, you might already be aware of him since he had his own dating reality show back in 2016 called “Catching Kelce” but you probably know him as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. There will be cuts from the game of her watching in her suite. That’s what happens when you date one of the most famous people on the planet.

On defense there is just defensive lineman Chris Jones to know, but besides being good at football there is not much to know about him off the field.

Coach Andy Reid now has a case at being the best head coach in the league and one of the best ever after leading the Chiefs to three Super Bowls. Funny enough, he had a great run coaching Philadelphia in the 2000s, leading the Eagles to a decade of playoff success and one Super Bowl appearance, but because he never won the big one he got run out of town.

He’s too nice to have any hard feeling since he has the off field personality of Santa Clause and a dorky grandpa look that is missing the stereotypical intense football coach demeanor. He’s also really good at coming up with offensive systems, but that’s not important to you.

Kansas City went 15-2 in the regular season, but it has not been a dominant juggernaut despite that record. The Chiefs have been living on the edge all season. Eleven of their regular season wins were won by one score or less as Mahomes and the offense keep creating just enough magic to win.

That includes the team’s last game where it just held off rival Buffalo Bills to win by three points, again.

While some may chalk it up to some sort of clutch gene, this type of winning usually is not sustainable for more than a season and usually means a team is not as good as their record would indicate. The good news is the Super Bowl still counts as this season.

Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl after imploding late last season, but despite having a lot of the same faces, they did it a bit differently this year.

The Eagles took it back to the 1970s, leaning on their fancy new running back signee Saquon Barkley. He rubbed it in everyone’s face, with the modern thinking being a running back in his late 20s is past his prime as he became the ninth player in league history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

He’s kept it up in the post season with 442 yards in three games as he’s powered a Philly team that has strangely struggled passing the ball as well as it has in the past despite still having Jalen Hurts at quarterback and his trio of star/solid receivers in A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

In fact, Brown was so bored he was caught reading a book on the bench during a playoff game where he had only two catches all day. He said it was a self-help book that keeps him focused, which increased the sales of “Inner Excellence” by Jim Murphy to the top of the No. 1 on Amazon’s best-sellers list.

Despite the struggles passing the ball in a league where it’s never been more important, it has not slowed down the Eagles much. Philly went 14-3 in the regular season, with two of the losses coming early in the season before the team caught its stride.

The Eagles made up their one late season loss against division rival Washington Commanders in the conference championship game as they stomped the Commanders 55-23.

Philly is led by Coach Nick Sirianni who is known for being a passionate human being for better and for worse. At the team’s last Super Bowl appearance two years ago the camera’s caught him crying with as much silent intensity as you can imagine during the national anthem.

He also jawed with his own Philadelphia fans right after his team won a close game early in the season because they did not like his play calling.

Who should you cheer for?

The Chiefs are slight favorites as of Monday morning, but it’s probably a toss up amongst most football fans who have been following all season.

Kansas City has a chance at history even though the national fans are kind of sick of them by now. Every close win does not reinforce the Chiefs greatness, it just calls into question how much longer can this team keep getting lucky. There are already dumb conspiracy theories being thought up since Kansas City seems to get a good call to go its way near the end of some of these close games. It did two years ago when it beat these Eagles by two points.

For the Eagles, the main thing to think about is if you want the fans of Philadelphia to be happy. This is the same fan base that grows up learning to boo before learning to cheer. As much as they want you to forget, this fan base booed Santa Clause during a game in the 1970s.

It cheered when Michael Irvin was carted off the field with a spine injury that nearly paralyzed him. Time can heal all wounds, but this fan base is no different from the past iterations.

This fan base ran now Chiefs Coach Andy Reid out of town and was calling for Coach Sirianni’s head because the team was not winning sexy enough.

Even with the team back in the Super Bowl and having lost three games all season, I bet if you lived in Philly you would have only ever heard Eagle fans bitching all year. (PS As a Dallas Cowboys fan I really dislike the Philadelphia Eagles so take my biased commentary with a grain of salt).

What to know

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 5:30 p.m. and will air this year on Fox. You can legally stream the game on Tubi and NFL+. This year we get to hear seven time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady be one of the announcers, along with Kevin Burkhardt as they wrap up their first season together.

The game is being hosted at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans this year. The halftime show is for rap and hip hop fans this year as Kendrick Lamar hosts it along with fellow rapper SZA. You know if you enjoy this genre or not by now.

