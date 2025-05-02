Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Tell us your favorite Super Bowl food

Published

2 hours ago

on

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

COUNTY LIFE

Thursday Literary Club to meet Feb. 6

Published

10 minutes ago

on

02/05/2025

By

The Thursday Literary Club of Nocona will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the home of Lynne Tracy, 776 Wood Road in Nocona.
The program will be A Woman’s Heart: Caregiving by Cindra Gardner. Being a caregiver is often described as a roller coaster ride of exhaustion, frustration, loneliness and fear. in a casual roundtable setting Gardner will be the group’s self-care guide.
Hostesses are Ronelle Ianace Kerr, Mary Sue Overton and Kelly Roden. Other items on the program will be the membership by-law committee report.

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Bowie FFA Alumni Fish Fry tonight

Published

1 day ago

on

02/04/2025

By

The Bryant Whitaker Memorial Scholarship Fish Fry Bowie FFA Alumni Fundraiser will be Feb. 4 in the Bowie High School Cafeteria.
Serving will start at 5:30 p.m. to sell out at $10 a plate. Dinner includes fresh fried fish, fries and all the fixings prepared by Keith Walker and Friends. Proceeds support Bowie FFA scholarships.

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Groundhog Day is Feb. 2

Published

6 days ago

on

01/30/2025

By

Will he or won’t he? Every Feb. 2, the question arises – will the groundhog see his shadow, prompting six more weeks of winter?
The most popular of the rodent meteorologists is Punxsutawney Phil, a western Pennsylvania-based groundhog that draws scores of people to the small town each year.
Per the folklore if the groundhog sees his shadow he predicts six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, it is a forecast of an early spring. Phil is only right about 39% of the time.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending