COUNTY LIFE
Tell us your favorite Super Bowl food
COUNTY LIFE
Thursday Literary Club to meet Feb. 6
The Thursday Literary Club of Nocona will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the home of Lynne Tracy, 776 Wood Road in Nocona.
The program will be A Woman’s Heart: Caregiving by Cindra Gardner. Being a caregiver is often described as a roller coaster ride of exhaustion, frustration, loneliness and fear. in a casual roundtable setting Gardner will be the group’s self-care guide.
Hostesses are Ronelle Ianace Kerr, Mary Sue Overton and Kelly Roden. Other items on the program will be the membership by-law committee report.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie FFA Alumni Fish Fry tonight
The Bryant Whitaker Memorial Scholarship Fish Fry Bowie FFA Alumni Fundraiser will be Feb. 4 in the Bowie High School Cafeteria.
Serving will start at 5:30 p.m. to sell out at $10 a plate. Dinner includes fresh fried fish, fries and all the fixings prepared by Keith Walker and Friends. Proceeds support Bowie FFA scholarships.
COUNTY LIFE
Groundhog Day is Feb. 2
Will he or won’t he? Every Feb. 2, the question arises – will the groundhog see his shadow, prompting six more weeks of winter?
The most popular of the rodent meteorologists is Punxsutawney Phil, a western Pennsylvania-based groundhog that draws scores of people to the small town each year.
Per the folklore if the groundhog sees his shadow he predicts six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, it is a forecast of an early spring. Phil is only right about 39% of the time.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint