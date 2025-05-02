Thursday Literary Club to meet Feb. 6

Will he or won’t he? Every Feb. 2, the question arises – will the groundhog see his shadow, prompting six more weeks of winter?

The most popular of the rodent meteorologists is Punxsutawney Phil, a western Pennsylvania-based groundhog that draws scores of people to the small town each year.

Per the folklore if the groundhog sees his shadow he predicts six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, it is a forecast of an early spring. Phil is only right about 39% of the time.