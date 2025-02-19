NEWS
Two vehicles collide on U.S. 81
Two vehicles were involved in this crash at 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 15 north of Bowie on U.S. Highway 81 just north of the American Hat Factory.
The Department of Public Safety’s preliminary investigation states a 2014 Town & Country van was traveling north on U.S. 81 driven by Brydacia Johnson, 31, Saint Jo. A second vehicle, a 2015 GMC Terrain driven by Libby Hand, 23, Bowie, also was northbound behind the van.
Johnson reportedly pulled over onto the shoulder to make a U-turn and turned “unsafe” states the report in front of Hand and they collided. The van came to rest on the shoulder, while the GMC spun clock-wise and went into the ditch where it came to rest.
The DPS report there were no injuries. (News photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Weather will continue to be frigid
Heads Up
Temperatures will plummet back into the single digits and teens tonight with dangerous wind chills around the Thursday morning commute. Many locations across North Texas will struggle to get above freezing Thursday afternoon. Stay warm and dress in layers!
NEWS
School closings
Bellevue ISD – On Feb. 19 school will start at 10 am. Buses will run 2 hours late.
Montague School – Starting at 10 a.m. on Weds. Buses will run two hours late.
Forestburg School – Starting at 10 a.m. on Weds. Buses will run two hours late.
Prairie Valley School will be closed all day Wednesday due to the hazardous road conditions.
Bowie ISD will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. BISD statement: Although most roads are clear, there are some slick “black ice” spots throughout the entire district. Parking lots and sidewalks have some slick spots as well. This delay will allow buses, staff, and students to have ample time to cautiously arrive at school. Stay warm!
Nocona ISD will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Gold-Burg ISD will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday
North Central Texas College classes will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
NEWS
Schools closing early today due to weather conditions
Gold-Burg ISD will have busses run at 2 p.m. today
Forestburg ISD will have busses run at 2 p.m.
Saint Jo closed at 3 p.m.
Updates to this list will be made as soon as they come available.
