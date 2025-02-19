Weather will continue to be frigid

Two vehicles were involved in this crash at 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 15 north of Bowie on U.S. Highway 81 just north of the American Hat Factory.

The Department of Public Safety’s preliminary investigation states a 2014 Town & Country van was traveling north on U.S. 81 driven by Brydacia Johnson, 31, Saint Jo. A second vehicle, a 2015 GMC Terrain driven by Libby Hand, 23, Bowie, also was northbound behind the van.

Johnson reportedly pulled over onto the shoulder to make a U-turn and turned “unsafe” states the report in front of Hand and they collided. The van came to rest on the shoulder, while the GMC spun clock-wise and went into the ditch where it came to rest.

The DPS report there were no injuries. (News photo by Barbara Green)