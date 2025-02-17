NEWS
Upper Trinity Board of Directors meets Feb. 20
The board of directors for the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District will meet at 5 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the Springtown office.
The agenda opens with a public hearing on an operating permit for Northwest ISD for a location in Rhome. The district wants a permit to drill and operate a new commercial water well with well volume of 536,000 gallons a year.
The regular meeting agenda opens with consent items of minutes, reports, bills and other monthly items. General Manager Doug Shaw will report on administrative and operational issues that includes the GM’s monthly report, delinquent customers of the district, education and outreach activities, report on injection well applications filed with the Texas Railroad Commission and well registration and groundwater production reports.
The board will review line item expenditures and adopt budget amendments, receive the district’s legal counsel report and consider any new business for the next meeting.
Visit uppertrinitygcd.com for additional information on the agenda and district activities.
Schools closing early today due to weather conditions
Gold-Burg ISD will have busses run at 2 p.m. today
Forestburg ISD will have busses run at 2 p.m.
Updates to this list will be made as soon as they come available.
Freezing weather descends on Texas
With temperatures decreasing and wind speeds increasing behind the front, dangerously cold wind chills are expected tonight, then again tomorrow night. An Extreme Cold Warning and Cold Weather Advisory begin tonight as wind chills range from -10F to 10F.
ERCOT issues weather watch for Feb. 19-21
ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for February 19-21 due to extreme cold weather across the ERCOT region, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal. For more information, visit our TXANS webpage.
What is an ERCOT Weather Watch?
An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves. At this time, grid conditions are expected to be normal, and there is not a current expectation of an energy emergency. Texans should continue to monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.
What do I need to do?
No action is needed. You can monitor current and extended grid conditions on ercot.com.
Did you know?
Reducing electric use during peak demand times can help you save and lower demand on the grid. Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.
