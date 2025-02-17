Upper Trinity Board of Directors meets Feb. 20

The board of directors for the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District will meet at 5 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the Springtown office.

The agenda opens with a public hearing on an operating permit for Northwest ISD for a location in Rhome. The district wants a permit to drill and operate a new commercial water well with well volume of 536,000 gallons a year.

The regular meeting agenda opens with consent items of minutes, reports, bills and other monthly items. General Manager Doug Shaw will report on administrative and operational issues that includes the GM’s monthly report, delinquent customers of the district, education and outreach activities, report on injection well applications filed with the Texas Railroad Commission and well registration and groundwater production reports.

The board will review line item expenditures and adopt budget amendments, receive the district’s legal counsel report and consider any new business for the next meeting.

Visit uppertrinitygcd.com for additional information on the agenda and district activities.