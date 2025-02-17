Freezing temperatures coming this week

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for February 19-21 due to extreme cold weather across the ERCOT region, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal. For more information, visit our TXANS webpage.



What is an ERCOT Weather Watch?

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves. At this time, grid conditions are expected to be normal, and there is not a current expectation of an energy emergency. Texans should continue to monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.



What do I need to do?

No action is needed. You can monitor current and extended grid conditions on ercot.com.



Did you know?

Reducing electric use during peak demand times can help you save and lower demand on the grid. Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.



