NEWS

Freezing temperatures coming this week

Published

1 day ago

on

The arrival of our next arctic front on Tuesday will bring a low chance for freezing rain or freezing drizzle across parts of our region. The main window for any frozen precipitation will be from sunset Tuesday through very early Wednesday morning. Temperatures and wind chills will plummet Wednesday with many locations remaining below freezing through Friday. As you prepare for our next cold blast, keep in mind the 4 P’s. (Information from the National Weather Service Fort Worth office.

NEWS

Schools closing early today due to weather conditions

Published

2 hours ago

on

02/18/2025

By

Gold-Burg ISD will have busses run at 2 p.m. today

Forestburg ISD will have busses run at 2 p.m.

Updates to this list will be made as soon as they come available.

NEWS

Freezing weather descends on Texas

Published

6 hours ago

on

02/18/2025

By

With temperatures decreasing and wind speeds increasing behind the front, dangerously cold wind chills are expected tonight, then again tomorrow night. An Extreme Cold Warning and Cold Weather Advisory begin tonight as wind chills range from -10F to 10F.

NEWS

ERCOT issues weather watch for Feb. 19-21

Published

1 day ago

on

02/17/2025

By

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for February 19-21 due to extreme cold weather across the ERCOT region, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal. For more information, visit our TXANS webpage.

What is an ERCOT Weather Watch?
An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves. At this time, grid conditions are expected to be normal, and there is not a current expectation of an energy emergency. Texans should continue to monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.

What do I need to do?
No action is needed. You can monitor current and extended grid conditions on ercot.com.

Did you know?
Reducing electric use during peak demand times can help you save and lower demand on the grid. Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.

Stay Updated
Follow us on social media.

Subscribe to ERCOT Emergency Alerts or download the ERCOT Mobile App for additional notifications: iOS | Android.

