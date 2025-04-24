Baseball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians picked up wins against Era last week to secure their second straight playoff appearance with one more game to play.

The Indians beat the Hornets 12-5 and by run-rule 10-0 after four and half innings.

Nocona was coming off of a tough series against Muenster, losing both games, playing well in one but not the other.

The Indians knew they had a good chance to beat Era if they played up to their potential and they showed it from the first inning in game one.

Nocona rallied off seven runs in the first inning before the Hornets had even bat to put itself in a good situation to possibly end the game early.

The only downside was the Indians were not able to offensively keep up the pressure. Nocona added one run in the seventh inning, two in the sixth and two more in the seventh inning.

Era scored four of its five runs in the final inning to put a bit of a sour note on an Indians win that could have finished stronger as Nocona won 12-5.

Miller Jentry led the team with four RBIs while Walker Murphey and Jayce Lehde each drove in two runs. The team had 16 total hits and drew five walks.

On the mound, RJ Walker pitched three innings and allowed no runs on two hits while striking out seven. The defense committed three fielding errors.

While letting the Hornets off the hook in the first game, Nocona made up for it in game two.

The Indians scored seven runs in one inning again, this time it coming in the second inning. Nocona added three runs the next two innings and shut out Era to secure the win by run-rule after four and half innings. The Indians won 10-0.

Brody Langford and Murphey each drove in two runs each to lead the team. Nocona finished with 10 hits, with four going for extra base hits while Era committed three fielding errors.

On the mound, Walker pitched all five innings and allowed no runs on two hits while striking out eight and walking two. The defense committed two fielding errors.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers lost a tough game at Perrin-Whitt last week, with most of the damage coming in the sixth and final inning.

The Pirates scored eight runs in the sixth inning to win the game one inning early due to run-rule 16-6.

The Panthers were coming off an uplifting win against Bellevue that saw them come back several times the previous week on the road. Saint Jo had played Perrin-Whitt in late March and had lost both games in close fashion so the Panthers hoped this time would be a different outcome for them.

The Pirates scored four runs in the first two innings before Saint Jo answered with three runs scored in the third inning. Perrin-Whitt added one run in the same inning and three in the fourth inning.

The Panthers cut the lead down to two runs after scoring three more runs in the fifth inning, making the score 8-6 heading into the sixth inning.

Unfortunately, Saint Jo had an inning from hell, allowing eight runs on five singles, a triple, two walks and a hit batter. The final run scored ended the game early.

Perrin-Whitt won 16-6.

Charlie Barclay led the team with two RBIs while Devin Stewart, Trent Gaston, Charlie Evans and Rylan Forrester each drove in one run. Saint Jo finished with eight hits and drew seven walks.

Unfortunately, the Panthers gave up 12 hits and walked seven batters while committing two fielding errors.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Eagles only played one game last week due to weather concerns later in the week and lost to Perrin-Whitt.

The Pirates won 15-0 after four innings, winning by run-rule in a game the Eagles hopes to forget.

Bellevue had one from Brycen Bancroft and River Trail drew the only walk in a game where not much went right. Eight fielding errors from the Eagles, eight walks issues and six hits added up really fast.

