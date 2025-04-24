Jackrabbits go 1-1 against Holliday

Bowie baseball went 1-1 last week against a Holliday program that is usually among the top in the district until this season.

The Jackrabbits won the first game 2-1, but lost two days later a frustrating game 10-7,

Bowie was coming off a series sweep against City View the team hoped would kickoff a string of wins to finish the regular season and get into the playoffs after losing the first three series of district play.

The Jackrabbits hosted the first game of the series last week and it proved to be a low-scoring pitchers duel.

Through five innings neither team scored any runs and hits were hard to come by for both teams. In the top of the sixth inning, Holliday got two runners on base with an error at second base and an intentional walk with two outs. Unfortunately, two wild pitches allowed a run to score for the Eagles to take the first lead of the game 1-0.

It went to the bottom of the seventh inning with Bowie down to its last three outs. The Jackrabbits led off with a walk as the team finished with seven walks in the game. Then Trae Seigler hit a single to put two runners on with no outs.

Lead base runner Edmond De Leon stole third base. An error on the throw allowed him to then proceed home to tie the game and for the next base runner to reach second base. Caden Belcher then laid down a sacrifice bunt. The throw was too high for the first basemen which allowed the baserunner, Braden Rhyne, to run home for the winning run on the fielding error.

Bowie won 2-1.

The Jackrabbits had only two hits in the game from Seigler and Belcher while drawing seven walks. Holliday’s two fielding errors both came in the seventh inning to help Bowie come from behind.

On the mound, Siegler pitched all seven innings, allowing one run (zero earned) on four hits while striking out nine and walking two. The defense committed two fielding errors.

The Jackrabbits knew they could win now, but the second game was far from the pitching duel of the first game.

The first two innings were scoreless when Bowie broke the tie in the third inning. Boston Farris hit an two-run inside the park home run to give the Jackrabbits a 2-0 lead. Unfortunately, the goodwill from that play would be sucked out the next inning.

Holliday answered with five runs on two doubles, two singles and three walks while Bowie made two pitching changes in the inning while arguing about the strike zone.

The Jackrabbits cut the lead to one run after scoring two runs in the fourth inning. Belcher scored on the basepaths thanks to an error trying to pick off a runner. Hunter Rodriguez then hit a sacrifice fly ball to drive in another run to cut the lead to 5-4.

The Eagles answered in the same inning, drawing four walks to score one run to make it 6-4 heading into the fifth inning.

Holliday had another big offensive inning, scoring four runs on a double, two singles a walk and a hit batter to go up 10-4.

It stayed that way until the seventh inning where Bowie had to try and make another miracle happen. The Jackrabbits showed life, putting two runners in scoring position with two outs. Seigler then hit a two RBI triple. Two batters later, Austin Cheney hit a groundball to the shortstop that resulted in an error that allowed another run to come through and for the inning to keep going.

After another walk, Bowie had loaded the bases up and were now a big hit away from possibly tying up the game. Unfortunately, the next batter struck out looking, ending the game on sour note since many Jackrabbit fans had been complaining about the strike zone all night.

Holliday won 10-7.

Farris and Seigler led the team with two RBIs each with Farris hitting a home run and Seigler a triple. Bowie finished two six hits and drew eight walks.

On the mound, the Jackrabbits pitched four different players who combined for nine walks and one hit batter while giving up nine of the 10 runs in the game. The defense committed two fielding errors.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekly edition of the Bowie News. For more pictures from the second game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6874530&T=1