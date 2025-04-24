Bowie City Council approves water rate increase

After months of debate over water rate increases in the City of Bowie, the city council Tuesday night finally approved the second reading with the rates set to go into effect immediately.

While the ordinance passed last month, it failed on its second reading earlier this month, but Mayor Gaylynn Burris vetoed it bringing it back for further consideration. At that April 8 meeting two council members voted no on the second reading after previously voting yes.

It was agreed no one on the council wanted to see rates increase, but with escalating operational costs as well as mandated improvements to the water plant additional revenue will be necessary. It also will help stabilize the water department budget which has been incurring a large deficit in the last six months due to higher costs for chemicals and related items.

The city also is facing a mandate from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to install a new pump at the raw water pump station, expected to run close to $1 million. The city has been trying to get a variance to allow more time, but the TCEQ has not been forthcoming with that.

Councilor Brent Shaw reluctantly made the motion.

“I have looked at the things we have to do and the town we all want this to be, I don’t see another route. We have to charge more to cover the things we are being charged to do,” said Shaw as he moved to accept the rates.

Donna Ashley made the second and the motion passed with Councilor Brandon Walker continuing his no vote.

