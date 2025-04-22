Big truck rolls over near precinct barn

The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on April 22 in the council chambers.

City Manager Bert Cunningham in his report will discuss the comprehensive planning grant and the substation transformer.

In old business there will be second readings for the water rate ordinance tabled from the last meeting, plus the new ordinances related to the operation of food trucks in the city.

In new business the council will discuss section 3 policy updates for the community development grant for Smythe Street sidewalks and hear a request from public works to use $9,763 out of the tap account to purchase 64 meters.