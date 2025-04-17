NEWS
Bowie City Council to meet April 22
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on April 22 in the council chambers.
City Manager Bert Cunningham in his report will discuss the comprehensive planning grant and the substation transformer.
In old business there will be second readings for the water rate ordinance tabled from the last meeting, plus the new ordinances related to the operation of food trucks in the city.
In new business the council will discuss section 3 policy updates for the community development grant for Smythe Street sidewalks and hear a request from public works to use $9,763 out of the tap account to purchase 64 meters.
City of Bowie receives strong audit during busy project year
By BARBARA GREEN
The City of Bowie received an unqualified audit for 2023-24 presented by its outside auditor during its April 8 meeting.
Valerie Halverson of the Mathis, West, Huffines Group, Wichita Falls, reviewed the extensive report on the city’s funds.
She noted it was a busy year dealing with several major capital projects along with tracking grant funds, but the city met all the general accounting standards.
Read the full story on the outside audit in the Thursday Bowie News.
Lions host eye screening program
(Top photo) Volunteers Janet Morgan, Pattye Graham, Jo Lee and Carolyn Cantwell were busy at the registration table during “Sight for All” event sponsored by Bowie and Graham Lions Clubs on April 5 at Bowie First Methodist Church. There were nine stations for screenings for eye diseases and about 50 people went through.
About 50 people attended the Bowie Lions and Graham Lions Club program for eye screening hosted in Bowie recently. There were nine stations through which people were screened or things like glaucoma and other eye diseases. If any concerns were raised information was available about referrals and related assistance. (Courtesy photos)
Sewer line bid accepted, food truck park finalized
By BARBARA GREEN
While the outside audit and water rates dominated the last Bowie City Council meeting, bids were accepted on two capital projects along with plans to finalize the creation of a city food truck park at Pelham Park.
Bids were accepted on the next phase of the sewer line replacement project. There were nine bids with Tri-State Sitework, LLC the recommended base bid at $1,558,103.30.
Public Works Director Stony Lowrance listed the areas where problem lines will be replaced: Pecan and FM 1816, Roberts, Coffield, Hutchinson, Riley, Strong, Hudspeth, Rainey Road, Lamb, Mayor and East Wilbarger. A lift station will be removed on Rainey Road.
He said this phase has lots of twists and turns going all across the city, so there will be traffic closures. He pointed specifically to Pecan and FM 1816 where a state right-of-way is involved.
This bidder will start in September, which raised some questions with the council.
The city staff also has created a new ordinance that establishes a food truck park area at Pelham Park where all those permitted trucks can set up, instead of being at various spots across the city.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
