City of Bowie receives strong audit during busy project year

(Top photo) Volunteers Janet Morgan, Pattye Graham, Jo Lee and Carolyn Cantwell were busy at the registration table during “Sight for All” event sponsored by Bowie and Graham Lions Clubs on April 5 at Bowie First Methodist Church. There were nine stations for screenings for eye diseases and about 50 people went through.

