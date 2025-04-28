Flood advisory issued

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

It was a contentious meeting for the Amon Carter Lake Water Supply District on April 17 as a developer asked why he could not obtain water for his property and why he was not allowed to attend board meetings to make his request.

This was called the annual shareholders meeting and the posting noted they would be discussing rates, new developments, state of the company and any other topics. About 22 people were in attendance including all the board members and two secretaries.

Chairman John Halbrook welcomed the group and invited all the board members to introduce themselves. Ross Hamilton, who maintains the system for the corporation, gave a brief history of the group that began in 1995 as it purchases treated water from the City of Bowie. The system has 10.5 to 11 miles of line ranging from two, four and six inch lines. A concrete cylinder pipe sends treated water to the corporation system on a gravity feed system.

“It has run pretty good 30 years despite a few problems during those years. Most of our problems come when a customer hits a line,” Hamilton.

It was noted by Halbrook service disruptions usually come from the city-side and every time there is a break the system has to pay for up to 20,000 gallons of water to flush the system, which is costly.

An audience member said he understood the corporation had to spread out its last payments for water to flush a line over several months. No response was made.

While this was meeting on many topics, the opening question came from Daniel Deweber who has been battling to get water service to a 28-home development that is within the corporation service area. Deweber said he has been denied multiple times and has been unable to set up a meeting with the board or attend one their meetings.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

Top photo – John Halbrook, chairman of the Lake Amon Carter Water Supply Corporation, opened the meeting. (Photo by Barbara Green)